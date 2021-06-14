The 8th annual SelectUSA Investment Summit - the ideal platform for the Berlin Business Office, USA

Berlin Business Office, USA participates in the 8th annual SelectUSA Investment Summit, June 7-11, 2021 Tweet this

The summit presented a unique opportunity to meet and greet representatives, service providers and officials from 50+ states and territories, and companies from more than 70 markets.

Mr. Serafin managed to connect with representatives of numerous economic development offices such as the Greater Richmond Partnership, VA, in addition to those from D.C., Massachusetts, California, Georgia, Florida, Minnesota and Arizona.

He also attended chat rooms and networking receptions, including one hosted by Christoph Schemionek, Acting Delegate of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Washington, DC, which included remarks by Mr. John McCaslin, Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs & Regional Senior Commercial Officer for Central Europe, US Embassy Berlin and remarks by Mr. Detlev Brauns, Minister Counselor and Head of Economic and Trade Section, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Washington, DC.

The summit was of sufficient importance for President Biden to weigh in with a press release which stated, in part, "I want to reiterate my administration's commitment to ensuring that the United States remains the most attractive place in the world for businesses to invest and grow, thus creating jobs here at home, strengthening supply chains across the country, and deepening our relationships with allies and partners."

And that's exactly why BBO's Sebastian Serafin attended the summit on behalf of the BBO: to forge connections and create bridges for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

Kristina Garcia, Berlin Business Office, USA

Tel. +1-631-303-8866

[email protected]

SOURCE Berlin Business Office, USA