The 8th annual SelectUSA Investment Summit - the ideal platform for the Berlin Business Office, USA
Jun 14, 2021, 09:13 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berlin Business Office, USA participated in this year's virtual SelectUSA Investment Summit, June 7-11, 2021, represented by Sebastian Serafin, its newly-appointed Deputy Director. The high-profile event dedicated to foreign investment, which could be called the Oscars for Economic Development Organizations (EDO's), closely resembles BBO's own mission. That's attracting companies from Germany's capital from start-ups to more established firms and alerting them to opportunities in U.S. markets, as well as supporting Berlin companies to internationalize via the U.S.
Hosted by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, recently sworn in by VP Kamala Harris, the summit promotes the United States as the world's premier investment destination. While focused on the U.S. investment environment, industry trends and emerging opportunities at the twilight of the COVID pandemic, it also featured important introductions such as the Select Global Women in Tech Mentorship and Training Network supporting female tech entrepreneurs.
The summit presented a unique opportunity to meet and greet representatives, service providers and officials from 50+ states and territories, and companies from more than 70 markets.
Mr. Serafin managed to connect with representatives of numerous economic development offices such as the Greater Richmond Partnership, VA, in addition to those from D.C., Massachusetts, California, Georgia, Florida, Minnesota and Arizona.
He also attended chat rooms and networking receptions, including one hosted by Christoph Schemionek, Acting Delegate of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Washington, DC, which included remarks by Mr. John McCaslin, Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs & Regional Senior Commercial Officer for Central Europe, US Embassy Berlin and remarks by Mr. Detlev Brauns, Minister Counselor and Head of Economic and Trade Section, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Washington, DC.
The summit was of sufficient importance for President Biden to weigh in with a press release which stated, in part, "I want to reiterate my administration's commitment to ensuring that the United States remains the most attractive place in the world for businesses to invest and grow, thus creating jobs here at home, strengthening supply chains across the country, and deepening our relationships with allies and partners."
And that's exactly why BBO's Sebastian Serafin attended the summit on behalf of the BBO: to forge connections and create bridges for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.
Kristina Garcia, Berlin Business Office, USA
Tel. +1-631-303-8866
[email protected]
SOURCE Berlin Business Office, USA
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article