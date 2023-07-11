The 8th China (Shenyang) World Congress of Robotics Convened in Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th China (Shenyang) World Congress of Robotics kicked off on July 7 with the theme "Intelligent manufacturing, Creating the Future Together". Wang Tianran, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and about 300 domestic and foreign experts and scholars, as well as business representatives in the fields of robotics and intelligent manufacturing gathered in Shenyang. 130 companies on the robotics industrial chain participated in activities such as project-matchmaking and contract-signing.

The 8th China (Shenyang) World Congress of Robotics convened in Shenyang.
Hosted by the Shenyang Municipal People's Government, the congress is consisted of summit forums, roundtable dialogues, matchmaking negotiations, and on-site visits to showcase the latest research results of robotics and promote exchanges and cooperation in talents, science and technology, and industry.

At the forum, distinguished guests such as secretary-general of the China Machinery Industry Federation (CMIF) Song Xiaogang, and president of the Shenyang Branch of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Yu Haibin delivered keynote speeches.

At the project matchmaking venue of SIASUN Wisdom Park, a wide range of innovative technologies and products were displayed.

At the International Robot Show and International Robot Challenge, 64 enterprises and institutions from both home and abroad showcased more than 200 innovative products in the fields of intelligent manufacturing and intelligent factory, machine identification and information sensing, and 300 young contestants participated in robot creativity and technical challenges.

At present, the city of Shenyang is giving full play to the spearheading role of leading enterprises such as Saisun and the advantages of the manufacturing scenarios, so as to expand the scale of production and application. By relying on scientific research institutes to strengthen researches on key and core technologies, and by leaning on the construction of specialized industry parks as support, steps are taken to enhance the deep integration of industrial chains, innovation chains, talent chains, capital chains, policy chains and service chains, in order to accelerate the establishment of an internationally competitive robot industry base.

