The 8th China Suzhou Creative & Design Cultural Industry Expo was held in Suzhou

NANJING, China, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 19 to 22, 2019, the 8th China Suzhou Creative & Design Cultural Industry Expo was held at the Suzhou International Expo Center. With the theme of "Innovation for Quality of Life in Suzhou", this year's Expo set up 54 special exhibition halls in four exhibition areas with nearly 600 companies, highlighting the new concept, new industries, new model, new ideas by integrated development of culture and tourism, and new ideas, new products, new achievements by combining traditional craftmanship with modern design.

With the integration development as the core, the 8th Expo highlighted new achievements and cases in the development of culture, tourism, sports, science and technology, agriculture and other related industries, and carefully organize professional forums such as "New Industries, New Economy -- the Integration of the Culture and Tourism" and "From Cultural Resources to Cultural IP -- Cultural Consumption", which have won praises from more than 300 government delegations nationwide. In addition, the Expo further highlighted the professionalism of creative design, promoted the internationalization of exhibition activities, demonstrated the effectiveness of integrated development, created the "New Handicraft Movement" brand activities, and selected Top 10 product awards and Top 10 brand award. All kinds of high-level forum activities attracted the industry's experts to exchange the latest information and achievements of the creative design industry and provided "Suzhou Wisdom" to lead the development of creative design industry.

Since its founding in 2012, China Suzhou Creative & Design Cultural Industry Expo has attracted more than 1.1 million creative design professionals, cultural industry employees and townspeople to participate in the exhibition. More than 2,100 projects have been signed, with a total transaction volume of more than 31 billion yuan. It has become an important platform for creative talents and enterprises to communicate and cooperate. The 4-day-long Expo has attracted over 600 creative design companies from nearly 20 countries and regions including Japan, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Israel and the Netherlands. More than 10,000 exhibitors participated in the exhibition. More than 200,000 people visited the expo. The long-established Suzhou silk enterprise SaintJoy and Xiuniang Silk showcased the exquisite Chinese traditional costume cultural skills and the fruits of "dynamic protection" of Chinese silk culture.

