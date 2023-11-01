The 8th Shenxianju International Highline Challenge has come to a successful end

News provided by

NANJING SEVEN SUMMITS AND TWO POLES NETWORK CO.,LTD

01 Nov, 2023, 22:58 ET

TAIZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 28th to 31st, the 8th Shenxianju International Highline Challenge, hosted by the Taizhou Sports Development Center and the Xianju County People's Government, organized by the Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports of Xianju County, Xianju County Sports Development Center, and Zhejiang Shenxianju Tourism Group Co., Ltd., and executed by Nanjing Seven Summits And Two Poles Network Co.,Ltd. (www.huway.com), was successfully held in the Shenxianju Scenic Area in Xianju County, Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province, China. Highline athletes from all over the world, including China, Germany, France, Brazil, Belgium, Costa Rica, and Spain took part in the competition.

After intense qualifications and final rounds from October 28th to 29th, Matheus Stoco Vidal from Brazil won the 150 meters speed highline race champion with a stunning time record of 1 minutes and 45 seconds, Benoit Humm from France took the runner-up, and Sascha Grill from Germany ranked the third. On the afternoon of October 29th, the first team relay race in highline history was held, with a team composed by Matheus Stoco Vidal (Brazil), Philippe Soubies (France), Li Boxian (China), and Lai Zhang (China) won the championship. From October 30th to 31st, highline athletes from earlier mentioned countries performed a two-day highline show at Shenxianju.

In recent years, Shenxianju has made full use of its unique natural resource advantages to hold multiple high-quality highline competitions, winning the reputation of "China's first international base camp for highlining sports" and "a must go spot for highlining enthusiasts". The Shenxianju Highline Challenge was rated as the "China Sports Tourism Boutique Competition" in 2018 and included in the list of key cultivated brand sports events in Zhejiang Province. Shenxianju had played an important role for connecting China and international highlining sports. Shenxianju will continue to strive to create an outdoor leisure tourism destination supported by international events.

SOURCE NANJING SEVEN SUMMITS AND TWO POLES NETWORK CO.,LTD

