The $90B Leakage Problem: What Pharma Must Know About Gross-to-Net (GTN) Risk, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn what is causing Gross-to-Net (GTN) revenue leakage, and where the pharmaceutical industry's estimated $90B+ in lost annual revenue goes including copay accumulators, maximizers, AFPs and pharmacy copay misuse. Attendees will gain insight into how GTN leakage undermines the patient experience and why access models fail at the pharmacy counter. The featured speakers will share why retroactive audits after enrollment can't protect patients or revenue and how real-time GTN intervention at enrollment can prevent leakage from happening. Attendees will learn how manufacturers can translate affordability spend into measurable access outcomes and revenue performance.

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical manufacturers are facing a significant systemic failure: an estimated $90 billion in annual revenue leakage driven by copay maximizers, accumulators, pharmacy copay misuse and other misaligned industry dynamics. This leakage not only erodes Gross-to-Net (GTN) performance but also disrupts patient access and continuity of care.

This webinar examines the structural drivers behind GTN leakage and outlines practical strategies to address risk earlier in the patient access journey.

Drawing on frontline pharmacy and access workflow experience, this webinar explores how GTN leakage begins during program enrollment, and why retrospective audit approaches often fail to protect either revenue or patients. The discussion highlights how real-time intervention at enrollment can identify benefit design misalignment sooner, reduce avoidable leakage and improve access reliability.

Attendees will gain a practical understanding of:

The primary structural drivers of GTN revenue leakage including accumulators, maximizers, alternative funding programs and pharmacy-level copay dynamics

How GTN leakage directly impacts patient access, continuity of care and overall patient experience

Why retrospective audits after enrollment fail to adequately mitigate financial exposure or access disruption

How real-time intervention at enrollment can reduce GTN leakage while improving revenue predictability and access outcomes

With GTN performance now a board-level priority and profitability under increasing pressure, reactive strategies are no longer sufficient.

Register for this webinar to learn how pharmaceutical manufacturers can protect GTN while improving patient access.

Join experts from RIS Rx, Gerard Rivera, Co-Founder & CEO; and Stephen Hom, Co-Founder EVP & COO, for the live webinar on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The $90B Leakage Problem: What Pharma Must Know About Gross-to-Net (GTN) Risk.

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ABOUT RIS Rx

RIS Rx is a healthcare technology company delivering gross-to-net (GTN) revenue protection for the world's leading pharmaceutical manufacturers. Through proprietary software, real-time analytics and pharmacist-led expertise, RIS Rx helps clients optimize operations, eliminate leakage and ensure that financial assistance reaches the patients who need it most. In 2025 alone, the company protected more than $1 billion in revenue for its customers. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Irvine, California, RIS Rx serves leading pharmaceutical manufacturers across a growing portfolio of drug brands.

Learn more at www.RISRx.com.

Contact: Vera Kovacevic Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371 Email: [email protected] Contact: Chase Carpenter Email: [email protected]

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