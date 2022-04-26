The 917 Society Aims to Annually Honor Constitution Day Each September 17th

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 917 Society is excited to announce its 2022 expansion into all 50 states thanks to its partnerships with community organizations notably including American Veterans ("AMVETS"), a nonpartisan volunteer-led society formed by United States Veterans. The 917 Society is a 501(c)3 organization advocating for enhanced education across the United States and fulfilling its mission: to annually honor and celebrate Constitution Day on September 17th.

By virtue of Federal mandate 108-447, the 917 Society supports 8th-grade classrooms in communities within each of the fifty States. As part of its dedicated service, the 917 Society provides individual pocket sized copies of the United States Constitution to students and teachers alike, along with other free educational materials. In this way, the 917 Society provides the resources necessary to educate America's youth and equip its future leaders for certain success.

Allen Kessinger, Middle School History Teacher at Stewarts Creek Middle School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee said it best. "These pocket Constitutions were a game-changer and we immediately set about a plan to not only get these booklets (we refer to them as the Blue Book) into the hands of our students, but to fully implement them as the base text for a new program of instruction." The 917 Society also provides lesson plans, videos and a curriculum for "Constitution Camp" for students. We have just notified over 27,000 middle school Principals in the country about our distribution of materials to schools and how they can order copies for their students free of charge and no shipping costs. Orders for classrooms can also be placed on our website. We also work with volunteers and organizations such as the National AmVets and other community organizations or individuals to help deliver and distribute to schools when possible. To sign up to volunteer, please email us at [email protected] . For a press kit, please click here .

Thanks to its donors and partner organizations, the 917 Society is achieving a national dream of building a foundational understanding of the core Constitutional values common to each of fifty states. The 917 Society serves public, private, and home-schooled students, and encourages all 8th-grade educators and related staff to email the 917 Society to place free orders of the student materials and resources it offers. As a citizen, you can help in this effort and be a "Keeper of Our Republic." It only takes a $25 donation to sponsor one classroom or $100 for a school. Your donations will make a difference for our youth today and for our country's tomorrow.

