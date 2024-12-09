TO AIR AS TWO-HOUR PRIMETIME TELEVISION SPECIAL ON THE CW NETWORK SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2024 AT 8:00 P.M. ET/PT LED BY GRAND MARSHAL JEREMY RENNER

PARADE HOSTS INCLUDE :

DEAN CAIN & LAURA MCKENZIE, WITH MONTEL WILLIAMS & ELIZABETH STANTON

20 MUSICAL ACTS AND PERFORMING GROUPS INCLUDING :

JON SECADA, TERRY FATOR, CLAY AIKEN, ELLIOT YAMIN, LAURA BRYNA, MELINDA LINDNER, ALLISON BAILEY, LAUREN SAMUELS, ANNA AZERLI, MY UYEN, MURRAY SAWCHUCK, NAATHAN PHAN, THE JET VELOCITY 2024 HOLIDAY ALL-STAR BAND, AND AVA DELLA PIETRA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Television International announced today The CW Network will televise The 92nd Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots as a primetime special on Saturday night, December 14, 2024 from 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Led by Grand Marshal, Jeremy Renner, the nationwide broadcast will honor Mario Lopez with its 2024 Humanitarian of the Year Award. To view a sizzle reel of highlights of The 92nd Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots, please visit: https://f.io/GsAGUXC9

Hollywood Christmas Parade logo courtesy of The Hollywood Christmas Parade (PRNewsfoto/Associated Television International)

Hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie with Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton, the parade will feature 20 musical acts and performing groups including: Jon Secada, ventriloquist and impressionist Terry Fator; Clay Aiken, Elliott Yamin, Laura Bryna, Melinda Lindner, stars of the stage show, Wicked, Allison Bailey and Lauren Samuels, Anna Azerli, Ava Della Pietra, Jet Velocity 2024 All-Star Band, three magicians from The CW's upcoming Season 11 of Masters of Illusion, My Uyên, Murray SawChuck, Naathan Phan, and more!

Among the 110 celebrities and VIPS in the parade are: Raven Symoné, host of The CW's new game show, Scrabble; Los Angeles Dodgers World Championship Pitcher, Landon Knack; Los Angeles Lakers legends, AC Green and Michael Cooper; The Incredible Hulk, Lou Ferrigno; Denise Richards, Colin Egglesfield, Jeannie Mai, James Tupper, John Schneider, Dee Dee Sorvino Schneider, Nicole Eggert, Nancy Davis, Frances Fisher, Beauty Queens, and cast members from Vargas Dynasty, Military Makeover by Montel, The Bold and The Beautiful, All American, The Bay, General Hospital, Days of our Lives, The Young and The Restless, The Sandlot, Santa Claus and his U.S. Marine Corps escorts, and many more!

The parade also includes: 12 award-wining bands, 13 character balloons, five floats and 75 novelties and movie cars.

To learn more about the Hollywood Christmas Parade, please visit the parade's official website at: www.thehollywoodchristmasparade.org

