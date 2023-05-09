The 94th Annual Bud Billiken® Parade Commences August 12, 2023, Hosted by Chicago Defender Charities

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 94th Annual Bud Billiken® Parade will commence on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 10:00 and will be broadcasted live on ABC7 Chicago from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. This year Bud Billiken celebrates with the theme 'Parading in Peace! Block by Block.' Reflecting the commitment of the Chicago community to promoting peace amidst the challenges of unrest. The city's ongoing efforts to create a safer and more peaceful environment for its residents are being recognized and applauded. The legendary parade will feature marching bands, dance troupes, colorful floats, and community organizations, all coming together to work towards reducing violence and creating a more harmonious environment for all residents.

The fun doesn't stop there! The Bud Billiken® Festival will take place in historic Bronzeville. The festival is followed by the parade and is located in Washington Park near 52nd and Ellsworth Drive. The festival includes family fun, lively music, and competitions from 10 am to 4 pm. It is a great opportunity to experience the joy and excitement of Bud Billiken culture and make unforgettable memories with friends and family.

Robert Sengstacke Abbott, the founder of the Chicago Defender Newspaper, started the Bud Billiken® Parade on August 11th, 1929. The first parade began with the goal to honor the hard work and dedication of the Newsboys and then came the Newsboy's band. This band included musical greats such as Nat King Cole and Lionel Hampton. This event has always given people a sense of hope and a sense of new opportunity. Over the years, hundreds of thousands have lined the parade route with millions viewing the festivities on live television. Many notable celebrities have appeared in the Bud Billiken® Parade throughout the years, including Duke Ellington, President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, and Chance the Rapper. Robert Sengstacke used to say "If you take care of your people your people will take care of you". The annual Bud Billiken parade does just that by creating a cycle of peace, creativity, and, joy one block at a time.

Contact Information

Diamond Trusty

Bud Billiken® Parade - Chicago Defender Charities

dtrusty @ defendercharities.or g 773-536-3710

SOURCE Chicago Defender Charities