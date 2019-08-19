The 98th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market Announces Best of Show Winners
Jackie Bread (Blackfeet) is awarded Best of Show at Santa Fe Indian Market 2019 Awards Ceremony in the Classification of Beadwork & Quillwork
Aug 19, 2019, 06:20 ET
SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Fe Indian Market is pleased to announce this year's Best of Show, Best of Class, and special award winners in a variety of classifications. For 98 years, Santa Fe Indian Market (http://www.swaia.org), the world's largest and most prestigious Indian art market, has awarded Best of Show winners to the nation's most exceptional artists in a variety of juried categories.
Over 40 judges, experts in various mediums, spent all day August 15 reviewing and critiquing this year's entries and determining the winners. The announcement of the Best of Show, Best of Class, and Special Award winners was made publicly at the Best of Show Luncheon on Friday August 16.
This year's overall Best of Show winner is Jackie Bread. The Dobkin Family Foundation generously underwrites the 2019 Best of Show Award of $10,000. The work is called "Amskapipikuni Culture Keeper: The heart and soul of our family's resilient Blackfeet culture keeper and wisdom keeper, Cecile Shildt." It is an intricately beaded 22" x 19.5" portrait of a woman on cotton cloth, with freshwater pearls.
"When I heard that the theme for this year's Indian Market was the strength of Indian Women, I was so happy. My piece is of my great, great aunt. She was a strong woman. And a very, very kind one. It made me extra proud to present this work," Ms. Bread explained.
This year's Best of Class winners by classification are:
Class I: Jewelry – Sarah Aragon (Diné)
Class II: Pottery – Russell Sanchez (San Ildefonso Pueblo)
Class III: Painting, Drawing, Graphics & Photography – Marwin Begaye (Diné)
Class IV: Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carving & Sculpture – Aaron Honyumptewa (Hopi)
Class V: Sculpture – Troy Sice (Zuni)
Class VI: Textiles – Venancio Aragon (Diné)
Class VII: Diverse Arts – Dana Warrington (Menominee/Potawatomi)
Class VIII: Beadwork & Quillwork – Jackie Bread
Class IX: Youth (artists aged 17 and under) – Robert Begay (Diné)
Class XI: Basketry – Jeremy Frey (Passamaquoddy)
2019 Special Award Winners:
Bernard Ewell Innovation Award
Thomas Farris
Editor's Choice Native American Art Magazine
Marla Allison
Western Art Collector Magazine Editor's Choice Award
Randall Brokeshoulder
Peter Dechert Award
Mavasta Honyouti
Helen Naha Memorial Award for Hopi Pottery
Deborah Clashin
IAIA Distinguished Alumni Award
Monty Little
About SWAIA:
The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native American arts and culture. It creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market, the biggest and most prestigious Indian art event in the world since 1922.
SWAIA plays an ongoing role in supporting Native American arts and culture year-round, cultivating excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms and developing programs and events that support, promote, and honor Native artists. swaia.org
SOURCE Southwestern Association for Indian Arts
Share this article