The 9th Annual NoHo CineFest Has a New LOOK, Showcasing Global Indie Cinema and Bringing Its Festivities to Glendale

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th annual North Hollywood CineFest (NoHo CineFest) film festival opens on Wednesday, September 28th with a red-carpet press event at The Federal Bar in North Hollywood.

Filmmakers and cast members representing more than 100 films from around the world are scheduled to attend, including Stella Maeve for her short film Hummingbird, Devanny Pinn for her survival horror feature Frost, and Nancy Travis for her short film Those We Carry.

Official Poster of the NoHo CineFest 2022 film festival.

The festival will be screening world premieres for Paris Dylan's directorial debut Dying to Sleep as the Opening Night Feature, Shayne Pax's Peridot and Brandon Slagle's chilling thriller Frost. Other highlights include festival darlings from Em Johnson, Balloon Animal and Todd Greenlee, All Eyes.

NoHo CineFest is proud to be sponsored by LOOK Cinemas, Residence Inn by Marriott Los Angeles Glendale, Slated and Final Draft, who support the independent film community and its artists. The festival has become a Los Angeles favorite and draws attendees from cities worldwide.

"The caliber of films across the board in this festival were continually excellent," said Audrey Flegel, 2021 Filmmaker. "We were blown away by the caliber of films and each block was so well constructed and programmed," said Caleb King, 2021 Filmmaker.

NoHo CineFest runs from September 29th through October 2nd at the LOOK Dine-In Cinemas in Glendale, concluding with an awards show revealing winners in sixteen categories.

About North Hollywood CineFest

Located in the NoHo Arts District in Los Angeles, the North Hollywood CineFest has established itself as a premiere event for global independent cinema.

Contact: NoHo CineFest – Gustavo Sampaio (305) 205-3888 ([email protected])

SOURCE North Hollywood CineFest