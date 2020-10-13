The 9th Annual Peru to the World Expo Showcased at The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton to celebrate the launch of Marina Coast Peru

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ninth year, The Peru to the World Expo 2020 (PTWE) held its celebrated event of curated traditional Peruvian gastronomic fair in East Hampton, New York, in the luxurious gardens of The Baker House 1650, strictly adhering to all the safety protocols. The event was also held as an official U.S. introduction to Marina Coast Peru (MCP), a luxury living and yachting community in Northern Peru.

As a gastronomic destination, the cuisine of Peru continues to be celebrated world-wide and a number of top nationwide chefs travelled to join in the culinary program, including Chef David Burke. The six top chefs were featured both on the virtual and live portions of the program, as they cooked live introducing each of their specialties to guests. The Baker House owner, Antonella Bertello, who is also of Peruvian descent, and Melvi Davila, the PTWE founder, served as master of ceremonies and created a beautiful tribute to their Peruvian heritage. Guests were delighted with live vocalizations, 'Marinera' dance and music from the culture's traditional roots. The event was produced by The MJS Groupe and its founder, Michael Snell.

The recipient of this year's Award of Excellence was Augusto Manzanares, a very creative and top Peruvian Fashion Designer whose celebrity clients include Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Thalia.

Event sponsors included: The Peruvian Connection, Goya, Danica Rose, Cerveza Cusquena, Pisco Alegre, Brian Morales of Son Cubano Restaurant, Javier Angeles of Susheria Restaurant, Michael Ciuffardi of Inca Social Restaurant, Diego De La Rosa of Paella Party, Raul Perez of Somos tu Perú Restaurant, Yuki Nakandakari of Ceviche Brothers, Luchita's Bakery, Ameridream Home Loans, Golati Sports and Yulissa's Rentals.

Bertello, also had the honor of announcing her family's project - Marina Coast Peru, which is the first residential and recreational boating paradise in the Western coast of South America. The destination, which is located in Punta Sal, on the northern Peruvian coast, boasts oceanfront luxury apartments, houses and townhouses, outdoor recreation, private airfield, inland marina with slips for yachts up to 220 feet, maintenance boatyard, yacht club, professional water ski lagoon, retail area and an extensively equipped medical center. All of these amenities come with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounding ecological and recreational landscapes, making it one of the most modern and attractive residential communities. The area, which is world-renowned for its deep-sea fishing, and Ernest Hemingway spent time here filming parts of the movie 'The Old Man and the Sea'.

"Staying safe and healthy is now our priority, but we will soon welcome you with open arms at Marina Coast Peru, in Northern Peru, with its fantastic cuisine and climate year-round," noted Bertello.

For more information and to view a the entire event recap including video and hi-res photos, please visit: https://mjsgroupe.com/peru-to-the-world

Press Contact: Michael Snell, The MJS Groupe

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 347.695.7764

SOURCE Marina Coast Peru