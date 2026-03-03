The 9th AskGamblers Awards Are Officially Open: Let the Nominations Begin

All AskGamblers players can now nominate their favourite casinos, sportsbooks and slots to help them reach the next phase and eventually win one of the acclaimed awards.

BELGRADE, Serbia, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting 2 March 2026, AskGamblers players can nominate the operators and games that impressed them the most over the past year.

The nomination phase runs until 3 May 2026, when voting officially begins. Once the shortlists are finalised, the community will once again take centre-stage, deciding which brands truly earned their place at the top.

All players registered on AskGamblers can nominate their favourite operators and slots in four categories: Best Casino, Best New Casino, Best New Slot and Best Sportsbook.

The awards will be presented during this year's ceremony, celebrating excellence, innovation and commitment across the iGaming industry.

As tradition calls for, the awards will culminate in two signature live events. The Charity Night is scheduled for 10 June 2026, followed by the grand Awards Night on 11 June 2026, when the winners will be revealed during a live gala ceremony.

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, said: "The AskGamblers Awards have always been about our community. Every nomination and every vote comes from real player experiences, and that's what makes these awards so meaningful to us. Reaching our ninth edition feels incredibly special, and we can't wait to see which brands our players choose to spotlight this year."

"With awards to present and another incredible Charity Night and gala ahead of us, we invite everyone to take part and nominate the operators and games that deserve recognition," added Radunović.

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers.com strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. The way we deliver our services, from the online casino, sportsbook, slot, and bonus reviews to our trusted Complaint Service, is best described by our motto: "Get the truth. Then play."

For more information about AskGamblers and AskGamblers Awards, please contact [email protected].

