The 9th China Festival of Education: Shaping the Future of Learning

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 April, the 9th China Festival of Education broke new ground, drawing more than 70 speakers and over 800 attendees from across China and around the world. With participation at an all-time high, the Festival remains the country's essential platform for anyone invested in the future of teaching, learning and school leadership.

Reflecting on the event, Jeremy Birk, Director of the China Festival of Education, said, "This year's Festival proves that when educators come together, real momentum builds. We saw honest discussion, bold ideas and genuine connections—a community committed to pioneering education that serves and helps shape a better world."

Setting the Stage for Meaningful Exchange

From the outset, the programme encouraged questions, debate and the exchange of real solutions for modern classrooms. Barbara Amono-Oceng, British Deputy Consul-General in Shanghai, emphasised the value of international educational partnerships in her opening remarks: "International education works best when it is based on trust and shared purpose. The Festival of Education, particularly here in China, shows how long‑term partnerships—between educators, leaders and institutions—can create space for honest discussion and mutual learning."

Insights for Today and Tomorrow

Author and columnist Chloe Combi delivered the first keynote of the day, titled Gen Z, Gen A and the Road to 2030 in China: What Every Educator Needs to Know. Among her most urgent warnings was the threat artificial intelligence poses to youth employment pathways. "AI is stripping away entry-level jobs—those are the jobs done by young people," Combi stated. "If you keep taking away the bottom, sooner or later you lose the top. You cannot demand the future of leadership if you don't teach young people how to become future leaders and managers." Yet Combi concluded on an optimistic note, emphasising the importance of qualities such as critical thinking, service, leadership, and being well-read—skills that every young person has the power to develop.

Another keynote came from psychotherapist and Sunday Times bestselling author Owen O'Kane, who addressed the topic of Navigating a Healthy Mind. Mr O'Kane spoke frankly about the growing pressures facing students and teachers, offering practical advice on building resilience and prioritising wellbeing. "We walk around with a high volume of thought," he explained, "and about 70% of those thoughts can be critical, judgmental or anxiously driven. We very often over-identify with them... But the reality is most things that we think are not facts—they are just thoughts that can come and go." He urged educators to model healthy self-talk and emotional regulation, arguing that teaching students to value themselves may be one of the most powerful interventions schools can offer.

Lessons from School Leaders: Connection in Action

This year's highly anticipated panel discussion, Empowering the Future: Fostering Connection in a Polarised World, brought together a distinguished group of school leaders: Maxine Lu (General Principal, Xiehe Education), Cynthia Xin (Head of School, Tsinghua International School Daoxiang Lake), and Stella Zhou (Master, Hiba Academy Shanghai). Together, they shared insights on educational leadership and pedagogical practice, examining how schools might bridge cultural divides in periods of change, transcend subject boundaries to foster interdisciplinary learning, and strengthen home-school trust—equipping every pupil with meaningful connections and robust support to realise their potential and contribute to societal progress.

Stories and Sessions That Defined the Day

Educators from across China and around the world gathered to exchange ideas, share experiences and look ahead to the future of education. The Festival welcomed participants from K12 schools and universities, creating space for meaningful discussions on the opportunities and challenges facing modern classrooms.

Throughout the day, sessions explored a range of timely topics shaping the educational landscape—among them, China's ongoing transitions in education, the integration of AI and emerging technologies into teaching and learning and the growing focus on wellbeing, coaching and school leadership. Attendees also engaged with the latest thinking in the science of teaching, as experts shared current research and practical approaches.

Adding to the celebratory spirit, the programme included spectacular performances by our pupils as well as interactive robot demonstrations. These moments showcased not just innovation but the shared energy and commitment of the entire educational community.

A Partnership for Progress

This year's Festival marked an important milestone for international education in China, highlighted by the signing of a partnership agreement between Wellington College Education (China) and Lujiazui Group. Through the innovative integration of 'education × city × industry,' our organisations are teaming up to promote the development of a high-quality international community in Qiantan. This partnership embodies a shared belief in the power of education to drive community growth. Together, we are committed to expanding educational opportunities, driving innovation and supporting growth throughout Pudong—and Shanghai as a whole—while advancing international education nationwide.

Continuing a Global Conversation

Now part of Wellington College Education's expanding global network, the Festival continues to welcome new voices and perspectives each year. With established editions in the UK, US and Thailand, the event has become a meeting point for educators eager to make connections that cross borders and cultures. In 2026, this spirit of collaboration will expand even further. For the first time, the Festival of Education will also take place in Spain and the Netherlands, bringing together new communities dedicated to reimagining what education can be.

With the 9th China Festival of Education successfully behind us, one message stands out: real progress in education depends on open minds, collaboration and the courage to try something new.

SOURCE Wellington College Education (China)