The 9th China International Door Industry Expo to open in Yongkang on May 26

According to information provided by the expo's organizing committee, to date 1,186 Chinese companies, with the largest numbers from Shanghai as well as from Jiangsu, Shandong and Fujian provinces, have applied for 1,499 standard-issue booths, in addition to booths of various dimensions and customized to the exhibitor's specifications (called "special booths") spread over a 37,631-square meter space. Of these, 470 are local companies and 716 are from outside the Yongkang area. Following a review process, so far, 833 companies have been qualified to participate, and, among those, 257 companies have received approval for special booths totaling 27,965 square meters, while 576 have obtained approval for 1,060 standard booths.

Compared with previous events, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of companies from outside Yongkang, with more than 60 percent of the exhibitors hailing from outside the region. The proportion of non-local companies has grown from 26.55 percent in the first year of the event to 52.69 percent last year, before pushing past the 60 percent mark this year. The interest from firms well outside the local area reflects the increasing awareness of the expo across the whole of China as well as in international markets. The expo has become the recognized barometer for the direction of the door industry both in China and globally.

The door industry that is the lifeblood of Yongkang is well concentrated here, with manufacturers and suppliers covering the entire production chain coupled with the sector's most advanced technological innovations and brand building achievements, earning the city the moniker of the "Door Capital of China". Yongkang is home to more than 280 professional door producers, with an annual production of 25 million units, of which over 7 million are exported.

In recent years, Yongkang, as part of its goal to become the leading manufacturing base not only in China but also globally, has accelerated its efforts in industrial design, intelligent manufacturing and online/offline integration, while promoting the transformation of what has long been regarded as a highly traditional manufacturing sector, while, at the same time, moving the perception that the world has of the sector from one of it as a sideline within the broad home construction and home improvement industry to one of a leader that sets its tone and direction.

Quality is the benchmark for advanced manufacturing. Recently, Li Ming, a professional buyer from Xi'an, Shaanxi province, was able to view all the information concerning a door he was looking at, including product specifications, standards and availability of credit terms, in less than a minute by scanning the QR code when purchasing a security door made in Yongkang. The city has established a large database led by the quality supervision authorities, supported by industry associations and joined in by companies. As a result of establishing one QR code for each commodity, combined with features including the ability to query the traceability of an individual door, quality updates, integrity records and an easy process for filing complaints, the platform provides genuine information about the quality of each product, in a move to strengthen supervision by both the manufacturers and the oversight authorities, increase the number of channels through which consumers can protect their rights and give companies a true impetus to stay on top of the quality of their products.

With the application of AI spreading into every aspect of people's lives, intelligent doors are gradually become available to interior decorators and to families seeking to upgrade their homes. In Yongkang, technologies including facial recognition, the Internet of Things and cloud computing have already started to be applied in the manufacturing of doors. Intelligent manufacturing has allowed Yongkang's door industry to stay at the forefront, making the door that you are likely to buy truly representative of what the 21st century can offer.

