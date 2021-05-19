The A Method® by Tina Alster, M.D. Launches Skin Care Moxie Podcast

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The A Method® medical grade skin care by Tina Alster M.D. announced today the launch of a weekly podcast, Skin Care Moxie. The weekly collaboration aims to educate, inform and empower women and men by providing front row access to Co-Founder and CEO, Angelia Inscoe, with special guest appearances by renowned cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Tina Alster.

Dr. Tina Alster

"There is so much misinformation and confusion in the largely unregulated skin care industry," explained Inscoe. "We realized that there is not a brand out there stepping up to serve as an educational resource and guide to consumers. We want to help people understand the ingredients in skin care products, how to read labels, and how to select the best products for their skin type. It's about equipping consumers with the knowledge they need to make smart skin care decisions and stop wasting time and money on products that don't work."

Skin Care Moxie upcoming episodes include topics like "Retinol versus Tretinoin," "The Dirty Truth About Clean Skincare," "Should Your Skin Be Trippin' on Acid?" and much more.

"We aim to fill a void in the market by transparently sharing information and advice with women and men who are interested in taking care of their skin and deescalating the aging process," noted Dr. Alster. "I look forward to chiming in with Ask Dr. A segments on the podcast," she said.

The first episode aired on May 5, 2021 introducing the podcast and explaining why listeners should tune in. The first episode provides insight into Inscoe's background, credentials, experience, and success in the skin care industry and offers a glimpse at the collaboration between Inscoe and Alster.

To subscribe to the podcast, visit https://theamethod.com/podcast/. New episodes will air weekly – every Wednesday. Each episode will be archived and available to listeners on The A Method website, YouTube, Spotify, Apple/iTunes, Pandora, iHeartRadio, or anywhere you get your podcasts.

About The A Method® by Tina Alster, M.D.

The A Method® by Tina Alster, M.D. medical grade skincare line was developed to provide retail consumers with the same formulations that are used and sold by dermatologists and certified estheticians. These products, previously offered only by dermatology practices and medical spas are now available for at-home use. Each product is formulated with the highest quality ingredients, stabilized without sacrificing efficacy, and guaranteed safety profiles. All products are free of parabens, gluten, fragrance, colorants and 100% vegan.

For more information on The A Method, visit theamethod.com or call 1-877-746-4407. Follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts:

Janice McCafferty

Jessica McCafferty

Janice McCafferty Communications

773-736-9034

[email protected]

SOURCE The A Method® by Tina Alster, M.D.

Related Links

http://www,theamethod.com

