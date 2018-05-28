NEW YORK, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing demand and requirement for advanced airport systems to ensure safe and smooth airport operations drive the A-SMGCS market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401904



The A-SMGCS market is estimated to be USD 4.04 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.34 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2018 to 2023. Increasing demand and requirement for advanced airport systems to ensure the safe and smooth operation of airports are key factors driving the A-SMGCS market. High costs involved in the installation and maintenance of A-SMGCS restrain the growth of the A-SMGCS market.



The surveillance segment is estimated to lead the A-SMGCS market in 2018

Based on application, the surveillance segment is estimated to lead the A-SMGCS market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand and requirement for advanced surveillance systems having efficient alerting functions to ensure the smooth conduct of various airport operations.



The greenfield segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than the brownfield segment during the forecast period

Based on investment, the greenfield segment of the A-SMGCS market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than the brownfield segment during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the greenfield segment include increased investments for the development of greenfield airports in regions such as the Middle East and Asia Pacific.



The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on offering, the software segment of the A-SMGCS is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing need to integrate different software, such as alerting algorithms, with hardware to get accurate and reliable information about situations related to the movement of ground vehicles or aircraft at airports.



The commercial segment is projected to lead the A-SMGCS market from 2018 to 2023

Based on sector, the commercial segment is projected to lead the A-SMGCS market from 2018 to 2023. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing aircraft movements at commercial airports across the globe.



The A-SMGCS market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The A-SMGCS market in Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This high growth is attributed to the focused efforts of the European Commission to ensure the proper implementation of the Pilot Common Project, which is the first set of Air Traffic Management (ATM) functionalities that have been identified for a wide-scale coordinated deployment of A-SMGCS at airports.



Along with increased investments in greenfield airports, existing airports in the European region are also undergoing brownfield expansions.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants in the A-SMGCS market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World 5%



Saab Group (Sweden), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Thales Group (France), ATRiCS (Germany), and ADB Safegate (Belgium) are some of the key players in the A-SMGCS market.



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the A-SMGCS market on the basis of application (surveillance, planning & routing, monitoring & alerting, and guidance); offering (hardware, software, and maintenance support service), wherein hardware is further segmented into radar, airfield ground lighting, vehicle tracking system, visual docking guidance system, MLAT/WAM, ADS-B Ground Station, and HMI/CWP, and software into safety logic conflict, airport moving maps (2D/3D maps), and advanced video & auditory warning; level (level 1, level 2, level 3, and level 4); investment (greenfield and brownfield), wherein both greenfield and brownfield have been further segmented by offering (hardware, software, and maintenance support service); sector (commercial and defense), wherein the commercial sector has been further segmented based on airport traffic (aircraft movements). These segments and subsegments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World.



Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses —industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, competitive leadership and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments in the A-SMGCS market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on A-SMGCS offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the A-SMGCS market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the A-SMGCS market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the A-SMGCS market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the A-SMGCS market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401904



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-a-smgcs-market-is-estimated-to-be-usd-4-04-billion-in-2018-and-is-projected-to-reach-usd-5-34-billion-by-2023--at-a-cagr-of-5-73-from-2018-to-2023--300655442.html