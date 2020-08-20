The a2 Milk Company Shares Strong Financial Outcomes in FY20 Fiscal Year Annual Results

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The a2 Milk Company , a dairy nutrition company helping people live better lives through the benefits of the A2 protein, has officially released earnings for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. The company announced a total revenue of $1.73 billion New Zealand dollars, an increase of 33%, driven by robust performance throughout the year and demonstrating significant resilience in the second half managing the business in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Earlier this month, The a2 Milk Company announced the appointment of David Bortolussi as global Managing Director and CEO to commence in the role early in the 2021 calendar year. David has many strengths that make him well suited to lead the company at this stage of its growth.

The company has seen strong performances in all key product segments and across all core markets. Additionally, a2 Milk® is seeing strong growth in the U.S. region up 91% to NZ$66.1 million which can be attributed to increasing consumer demand supported by expanded distribution, the introduction of new packaging and launching of a new national TV advertising campaign.

In March, The a2 Milk Company entered an exclusive licensing agreement with Agrifoods International Cooperative Ltd ("Agrifoods") for the production, distribution, sales and marketing of a2 Milk® branded liquid milk for the Canadian market. Since then, The a2 Milk Company has worked closely with Agrifoods to leverage their substantial capabilities to establish further distribution and has recently been launched into Western Canada as well.

"With unwavering commitment to ensure that a2 Milk® is accessible both in stores and online through these uncertain times, we remain optimistic for what's to come through the remainder of 2020 and beyond," said Blake Waltrip, CEO of The a2 Milk Company U.S. "Ultimately, consumers want to purchase trustworthy brands that offer better health and value. The a2 Milk Company continues to make people's lives better through the power of dairy nutrition and the all natural A2 protein type."

The a2 Milk Company works with local U.S. dairy farmers to identify cows that naturally only produce the A2 protein type and process their milk separately, making it possible for those with sensitivities to enjoy 100% real cows' milk. Consumers can find a2 Milk® at over 20,000 stores nationwide, including select Costco, Walmart, Albertsons/Safeway, Publix, Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market and more.

For more information on The a2 Milk Company, its products and availability, please visit a2milk.com for follow on social at @a2milkusa .

About The a2 Milk Company™

The a2 Milk Company was founded in 2000 in New Zealand by Dr. Corran McLachlan after a scientific research showed that proteins in milk affect people differently. a2 Milk® comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein. Published research suggests a2 Milk® may help avoid stomach discomfort. a2 Milk® products include Whole, 2% Reduced Fat, Chocolate 2% Reduced, Fat Free, Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer, and Creamy Vanilla Coffee Creamer.

