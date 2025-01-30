The AAA Foundation Jill Botkin Hearing Health-Care Accessibility Scholarship, Sponsored by HearUSA, is Now Open for Applications

The annual scholarship is funded by HearUSA in honor of long-time employee Jill Botkin, who passed away in 2023.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hearing care retailer HearUSA today announced that the 2025 American Academy of Audiology Foundation Jill Botkin Hearing Health-Care Accessibility Scholarship is now open for nominations. The annual scholarship was created last year in memory of thirty-five-year HearUSA employee Jill Botkin, who passed away in 2023. The program is open for applications until April 30, 2025.

According to HearUSA Gemma Gray, AuD, Senior Director of Professional Development, the scholarship will be awarded to one full-time audiology student enrolled in a U.S. university who is committed to enhancing access to hearing-care services, especially in communities that lack geographic access to hearing care as evidenced by the student's resume, rubric, and personal statement. The winning student must have completed the first year of their doctor of audiology (AuD) program in good standing to be considered.

"The field of audiology plays a vital role in addressing the challenges faced by individuals with hearing loss. However, despite advancements in technology and treatment options, accessibility to hearing care remains a significant issue, particularly in geographically underserved areas. The Jill Botkin scholarship seeks to honor and celebrate students working to address those challenges," Gray said today.

"Aspiring audiologists are crucial to enhancing access to underserved populations and ensuring equitable access to essential hearing healthcare services," added Patrick Gallagher, the Academy's Executive Director. "The Jill Botkin Hearing Health-Care Accessibility Scholarship was created to help address this need while honoring the memory of someone who dedicated her entire career to making better hearing health-care available to those who deserve it most."

A veteran of HearUSA, Jill Botkin began her career with the company as an audiologist in South Florida. From there, she rose through the ranks, serving in various roles, including Sales Trainer, Regional Manager, Division Manager, and Vice President of Operations, before transitioning to her role as Senior Advisor. Her dynamic personality and passionate leadership allowed her to advocate for HearUSA hearing center teams and clients while balancing the needs of the business.

Once the application window closes, Academy staff will compile all the completed applications and supporting documentation and submit them for review by a dedicated scholarship program task force. Recipients and nonrecipients will be notified on or before Friday, August 15, 2025. Sponsors will be notified about the recipients after the recipients confirm their acceptance of the award. The selected recipient will receive a $5,000 scholarship grant intended for educational support in their AuD program.

For more information about the award and to apply, click here.

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 380 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.com.

About the American Academy of Audiology

The American Academy of Audiology is world's largest professional organization of, by, and for audiologists. The Academy is dedicated to achieving recognition of audiologists as the experts in hearing and balance care and the field of audiology as an independent clinical specialty that is integral to the health care team. The American Academy of Audiology Foundation's programs and initiatives impact audiologists, audiology doctoral students, consumers, and those with hearing impairments and balance disorders. For more information, visit www.audiology.org.

