The AAKOMA Project Presents a Two-Day Free Virtual Experience Dedicated to Improving the Mental Health of Youth of Color

Celebrating National Mental Health Awareness Month on Tuesday & Wednesday, May 16 & 17, 2023

Carson Daly, Ryan Mitchell, Dometi, Charlamagne Tha God, Dior Vargas, Brooke Simpson, Dr. Alfiee, Trent Out Loud, among others to participate.

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month this May, The AAKOMA Project will present a two-day virtual experience on aakomaproject.org dedicated to the science behind spreading awareness and creating solutions to support the mental health of Youth of Color. These 60-minute, Gen-Z-relevant virtual events, collectively entitled Revelations: Uncovering Truths About The Mental Health of Youth of Color, will be free to the public, and occur on Tuesday & Wednesday, May 16 & 17, 2023 at 4PM PST/7 PM EST.

Free Virtual Mental Health Awareness Virtual Event for Youth of Color and all who care about them. Founder, The AAKOMA Project (PRNewsfoto/The AAKOMA Project)

The AAKOMA Project is a research-centered nonprofit dedicated to the development of research studies amongst Youth of Color to ensure scientifically grounded, culturally relevant and effective interventions. After conducting in-depth, unprecedented-to-date research with Native American, Latino/e, Multi-Racial, Black/African American, Asian American and Pacific Islander youth between 13-25 years old to understand the impacts of COVID-19 and racial justice, The AAKOMA Project published an Executive Summary of the results in The State of Mental Health Youth of Color 2022. This first-of-its kind, multimodal research, in full report form for 2023 is the content source for this celebratory and communal event, Revelations.

"The world has a segment of the population too long neglected and in dire need of culturally grounded, scientific evidence for mental health treatment – young people. The meteoric rise and pernicious persistence of racial trauma, abuse, suicide, depression and anxiety amongst youth makes Mental Health Awareness Month 2023 the opportune time to gather diverse advocates, celebrities, parents/caregivers, practitioners and youth themselves to discuss the whys and solutions to improve society as a whole," The AAKOMA Project Founder, Dr. Alfiee.

Revelations will include conversations with youth, practitioners, influencers, celebrities and advocates about the impact of racial trauma, causes and cultural manifestations of anxiety and depression and the impacts of social media overuse specifically by Youth of Color. The event will also reveal previously unknown statistics about Youth of Color on anxiety disorders, depression, suicide & self-harm considerations, and will include audience polls and messages from affected youth. Event contributors shall include Dr. Alfiee, Carson Daly, Ryan Mitchell, Dometi, Charlamagne Tha God, Dior Vargas, Trent Out Loud, Brooke Simpson, Dr. Ayanna Abrams, T Sleeveless, Mariah Gladstone, among many other mental health advocates.

Registration is free and available on aakomaproject.org.

About The AAKOMA Project

The AAKOMA Project, founded by Psychologist & Researcher Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, is a research-centered nonprofit intentional in meeting the mental health needs of Youth of Color. Established in 1997 and incorporated in 2019, The AAKOMA Project envisions a world where every child, teen and young adult (inclusive of all points of diversity) feels the freedom to live unapologetically and authentically within an environment that allows them to rise and thrive. Therefore, we operate at three levels - raising consciousness among individuals, empowering people via providing accessible tools for ongoing management, and changing systems to receive youth and provide better care in the mental health space. For more information, please visit aakomaproject.org.

Media Inquiries: Lexy Fields, 405-590-1745, [email protected].

SOURCE The AAKOMA Project