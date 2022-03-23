The AAKOMA Project Reveals its Cohort of Diverse Teenage Mental Health Advocates for Program Initiatives

13-teens from across the United States, Canada, and the Philippines are coming together to build and propose new mental health programs and initiatives on behalf of BIPOC and marginalized youth

ARLINGTON, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a special day for 13-teens across the country and the globe, as The AAKOMA Project announces its selected members for its newly revamped initiative for teens and young adults. Team AAKOMA comprises a diverse pool of young people from all walks of life and experiences. The cohort will be the driving force behind AAKOMA's programs and initiatives for BIPOC and marginalized youth.

Team AAKOMA Member Team AAKOMA Member

The AAKOMA Project's founder, Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, a sought-after media contributor, author, speaker, and mental health correspondent, will lead Team AAKOMA. Dr. Alfiee focuses on providing intersectional BIPOC (including, LGBTQI+ and disabled) teens and their families, easily digestible and actionable information on mental health and suicide prevention. From a wide-ranging applicant pool, varying from cities, states, and international borders, these teens show the enthusiasm needed to make a change in their immediate communities and remove the stigma associated with mental health.

The team will come together to create mental health youth-based content and disseminate research they conduct to their peers, and help close the gap for teens seeking mental health resources across the globe. They will have the opportunity to work closely with Dr. Alfiee and across The AAKOMA Project digital teams and frequent top partners and community collaborators, such as Starbucks, Harry's Shave Club/Flamingo, the Born This Way Foundation, and the Mental Wealth Alliance.

"One of the largest issues in the BIPOC community seems to be stigma, and a helpful way to overcome that would be hearing from real teens and People of Color, who have worked to improve their mental health," says Team AAKOMA member, Annmary Atony, from California.

"My passion for mental health advocacy stems from my observance of how mental pains hinder and suffocate so many individuals. Everyone deserves to feel fulfilled with their life — through mental health advocacy, we can show people how to sort through their emotions and behaviors to find the answers and validation they seek," says Team AAKOMA member, Yewande Shitta-Bey, from Florida.

The Team AAKOMA cohort has already started to identify helpful ways to tackle many of the stigmas BIPOC youth face when dealing with their mental health.

This is why it is crucial for teens to be involved in the development of mental health programs and initiatives. Decisions are often made that directly impact youth, yet they are not given the opportunity to share their viewpoints, experiences, and solutions.

"Team AAKOMA is an extension of an idea that came to me in 1999 when I founded The AAKOMA Project," says The AAKOMA Project Founder, Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble. "I have always felt that compassionate and effective mental health research, care, and advocacy with young people (especially those from marginalized communities) begins with genuine partnership and engagement. My heart is open to amplifying the voices of people whom most others overlook, and my work with Team AAKOMA is no different," says Dr. Alfiee. "My vision is for Team AAKOMA to demonstrate to the world the amazing leadership capacity of intersectional teens of color and allies in the mental health space. I would be remiss to not fully acknowledge generous support from The Starbucks Foundation Memorial Fund that supports this work."

To support The AAKOMA Project and learn more about Team AAKOMA, please visit www.aakomaproject.org . For media inquiries, please contact: Samantha Rucobo at [email protected]

About The AAKOMA Project: At the AAKOMA Project, our founder's vision is a world where EVERY child, teen, and young adult (inclusive of all points of diversity) feels the freedom to live unapologetically and authentically within an environment that allows them to rise and thrive. Because of this, AAKOMA supports BIPOC and marginalized teens, young adults, and their family's mental health through dialogue, authentic, equitable engagement in communities, and understanding that everyone deserves #optimalmentalhealth. AAKOMA is a multigenerational team of dedicated people who create scientific knowledge leading to positive behavior change and implement this science using community-engaged and culturally fluent practices.

Media Contact

Samantha Rucobo

Candice Nicole Public Relations

571-480-5478

[email protected]

SOURCE The AAKOMA Project