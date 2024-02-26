The Aaron's Company, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Results, and Announces 2024 Outlook

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) today released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Highlights of those results and the 2024 outlook are included below, in the attached supplement, and at investor.aarons.com.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results1:

Revenues were $529.5 million , a decrease of 10.2%

, a decrease of 10.2% Adjusted EBITDA 2,3 was $22.4 million , a decrease of 25.2%

was , a decrease of 25.2% Loss per share was $0.41 ; Non-GAAP loss per share 2 was $0.26

; Non-GAAP loss per share was Write-offs were 6.5% in the Aaron's Business, an improvement of 60 basis points

Full Year 2023 Consolidated Results1:

Revenues were $2.14 billion , a decrease of 4.9%

, a decrease of 4.9% Adjusted EBITDA 2,3 was $136.0 million , a decrease of 23.2%

was , a decrease of 23.2% EPS was $0.09 ; Non-GAAP EPS 2 was $0.81

; Non-GAAP EPS was Write-offs were 5.8% in the Aaron's Business, an improvement of 60 basis points

Adjusted free cash flow was $102.3 million , an increase of 10.5%

, an increase of 10.5% Net debt lowered by $79.8 million , a reduction of 37.2%

Key Business Highlights1:

Aaron's Business recurring revenue written decreased 4.2% in Q4 due to lower average ticket, partially offset by 1.4% growth in lease merchandise deliveries

Aaron's Business e-commerce recurring revenue written increased 60.0% in Q4 driven by new omnichannel customer acquisition program

Aaron's Business lease portfolio size decreased 7.0% in 2023 but is expected to grow mid single digits by year-end 2024

BrandsMart comparable sales decreased 14.0% in Q4, a sequential improvement of 300 basis points

2023 cost savings exceeded $40 million , with additional cost actions taken in Q1 2024

Full Year 2024 Consolidated Outlook:

Revenues of $2.055 billion to $2.155 billion

to Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $105.0 million to $125.0 million

of to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS2 of $(0.10) to $0.25

The Company will host an earnings conference call tomorrow, February 27, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Chief Executive Officer Douglas A. Lindsay will host the call along with President Steve Olsen and Chief Financial Officer C. Kelly Wall. A live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation slides may be accessed at investor.aarons.com and the hosting website at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/751317386. A transcript of the webcast will also be available at investor.aarons.com. The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 will be filed by the end of week of February 26, 2024.





1. Comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted. 2. Item is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and supporting reconciliation tables in the attached supplement. 3. Starting in 2023, adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense. All prior period adjusted EBITDA metrics included herein have been adjusted to exclude stock compensation expense for comparability purposes.

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,240 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with 11 retail stores in Florida and Georgia, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is the Company's furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com.

