The Abingdon Co. Chosen to Share Its Brand Story with Millions on QVC and HSN During National Hispanic Heritage Month

The Abingdon Co. joins Qurate Retail Group's Small Business Spotlight, focused on supporting 100 diverse small businesses throughout the U.S. in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abingdon Co. has been selected for Qurate Retail Group's Small Business Spotlight, an initiative to strengthen diverse small businesses through increased exposure and various other pro-bono in-kind services. The program, which launched in 2020 and is now in its third year, builds on Qurate Retail Group's longstanding foundation of supporting small businesses and reflects the company's commitment to increasing opportunities for underrepresented groups.

Qurate Retail GroupSM, a video commerce leader that includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily® and several other brands, is using its production resources, television broadcasts and digital platforms to help Abingdon Co. share its story with millions of consumers nationwide. The Abingdon Co.'s 's story began appearing on QVC's and HSN's websites and social pages on September 1, 2022, and the company will be highlighted live on air on September 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET on QVC and at 2:55 p.m. and 8:55 p.m. ET on HSN. Viewers can watch live on QVC's and HSN's TV channels, websites, apps, social pages or the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience. In addition, Zulily will be promoting the campaign on its website.

"The Abingdon Co. is thrilled to take part in the Small Business Spotlight on QVC and HSN during National Hispanic Month. As a Hispanic woman in business, it's important to promote female empowerment and know that we can do anything." said Abingdon Mullin, Founder and CEO of Abingdon. "Essentially, that is what Abingdon Co. is all about."

In 2006, The Abingdon Co. began during a roundtable dinner conversation between a mix of energetic women pilots and mechanics. Pilot and company founder, Abingdon Mullin listened as her colleagues repeatedly expressed their desires for a fully functional aviator's watch. A watch that is fashionable, versatile and, most importantly, made for women. In that moment, Abingdon decided to form a company dedicated to developing purpose-built watches for women. Watches that meet the needs of adventurous women all over the world. That kickoff conversation wasn't just the moment the Abingdon Watch was actualized – it was the birth of the company ethos. Abingdon regularly meets with women in industries with active lifestyles. Together, they leverage their expertise and knowledge to create innovative products that meet their professional and personal needs. As a result – Abingdon Watches themselves have become a symbol of empowerment.

"Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight shares the extraordinary stories of diverse entrepreneurs as they inspire and support their customers and communities," said Suzanne Quigley, Director of Global Corporate Responsibility at Qurate Retail Group. "We're proud to be part of their success by introducing these small businesses to our national audiences across our retail platforms."

The current chapter of the Small Business Spotlight runs through September and highlights Latinx-owned businesses in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Throughout 2022, QVC US, HSN and Zulily have promoted selected small businesses during Black History Month (in February), Women's History Month (in March), Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and National Military Appreciation Month (both in May), and Pride Month (in June) and plan to promote selected small businesses during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (in October).

About Abingdon Co.

Founded in 2006 and based in Las Vegas, Abingdon was realized during a roundtable conversation with energetic pilots and mechanics who expressed their desires for a fully functional aviator watch. Abingdon immediately became dedicated to developing top quality, fashionable, and versatile watches that meet the needs of all who do more. Abingdon watches are purpose-built and designed to withstand all. For additional information, visit www.theabingdonco.com or Instagram or YouTube.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, websites, print catalogs and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

