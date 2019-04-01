The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation Presents 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush the 2019 Lincoln Leadership Prize

CHICAGO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation (ALPLF) will award its prestigious Lincoln Leadership Prize to 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush.

The Lincoln Leadership Prize, presented annually in Chicago, recognizes outstanding individuals for a lifetime of service in the spirit of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. The award honors individuals who accept the responsibilities imposed by history and demanded by conscience, who show great strength of character and exhibit unwavering commitment to the defining principles of democracy.

President Bush was sworn into office on Saturday, January 20, 2001, and again on January 20, 2005. During his administration, President Bush advocated "compassionate conservatism," highlighting education, tax relief and volunteer efforts by faith-based and community organizations. President Bush also championed a number of health care priorities and, as Commander in Chief, led the effort to secure freedom for people living under oppressive and dictatorial regimes.

Following his administration, President Bush returned to his home in Texas where he and former First Lady Laura Bush founded the George W. Bush Presidential Center, home to the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the George W. Bush Institute.

"I am honored to be recognized with the Lincoln Leadership Prize," President Bush said. "President Lincoln's life provides many examples of principled leadership that have often guided me, both as a Commander in Chief and as an engaged citizen. He was one of our Nation's greatest Presidents, and I am proud to accept this award which bears his name."

Since 2006, the ALPLF has awarded the Lincoln Leadership Prize to 11 prestigious individuals who serve in the Lincoln tradition. Previous honorees include Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, Civil Rights Activists The Little Rock Nine, Filmmaker Steven Spielberg, 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton, former Polish President Lech Walesa, Journalist Tim Russert, Astronaut James Lovell, Jr., Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

The annual event also serves as the primary fundraiser for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation for the benefit of the Museum and Library, which is not a part of the National Archives Records Administration's federal system of presidential libraries. For more information about the Lincoln Leadership Prize please visit www.alplm.org.

About the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation supports the collections and the educational and cultural programming of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum; fosters Lincoln scholarship through the acquisition and publication of documentary materials relating to Lincoln and his era; and promotes a greater appreciation of history through exhibits, conferences, publications, online services, and other activities designed to promote historical literacy.

