The Absolute Best in Packaging: Dieline Awards 2021 Winners Revealed

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dieline announced its 2021 Dieline Awards winners, presenting trophies to 205 recipients across a wide range of categories.

Dieline Awards, now in its 12th year, is one of the world's largest global packaging design competitions. Presented by Adobe and sponsored by Neenah, Designalytics, and Manter, Dieline Awards 2021 recognizes the absolute best and brightest designers and agencies creating product packaging throughout the world, raising awareness of the enormous value that goes into brand packaging design.

Dieline Awards 2021 Package Design Winners

This year, Dieline received nearly 1,600 entries—the most ever submitted in the competition's history—with winners hailing from 28 countries across the globe. Taken together, the prize-winning recipients offer a snapshot of where the packaging industry is heading, not only with bold and innovative designs but with many brands committing to plastic-free materials. Here, you'll find some of the best design agencies and studios in the game today, but also in-house design teams and independent designers.

The jury for the awards featured a who's who from the world of design luminaries, and were judged across five categories—creativity, marketability, innovation, execution, and on-pack branding.

This year's Best of Show winner went to design and branding agency JKR for their Burger King redesign, the first refresh for the beloved QSR chain in more than 20 years. The agency took cues from the fast-food purveyor's original logo, elevating its cultural footprint and creating a brand world full of vivid colors, bold illustrations, a proprietary font, and plenty of fun.

"JKR has an uncanny ability to distill the most culturally relevant and most loved aspects of a brand and transform them into something that becomes equal parts yesterday, today, and tomorrow," said Dieline founder Andrew Gibbs. "The Burger King rebrand taps into the core of what consumers most cherish about the brand, creating an incredibly powerful connection to a new generation of consumers."

In all, JKR picked up eight awards, including Studio of the Year and Rebrand of the Year, again for Burger King. No other agency has won as many Dieline Awards in the competition's history.

For Editor's Choice, an award hand-picked by Dieline's partners Andrew Gibbs and Jessica Deseo, Werner Design Werks won for its North Central States Planned Parenthood campaign. The studio transformed the plain white bag patients get their birth control delivered into a boldly vibrant and bombastic piece of packaging.

The inaugural Adobe Sustainable Design of the Year went to Lithuanian designer Aurimas Kadzevičius of Pencil and Lion for his elegantly simple zero waste honey pot, Bee Loop. The eco-friendly packaging uses just two ingredients, beeswax and organic linen, and is recyclable, renewable, edible, biodegradable, antifungal, antiviral, antiseptic, antibacterial, and even label-free.

The Plastic-Free Innovation of the Year, determined by non-profit advocacy group A Plastic Planet, went to Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness for their cleverly designed Prescription Paper Pill Bottle. Developed alongside Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM), the open-source compostable bottle meets every FDA requirement for water, light, and child resistance.

This year's Designalytics Effectiveness Award goes to ForceMAJEURE for their punch-up on Dark Horse Wines. By simplifying the label and making the brand's icon front and center on the bottle, they streamlined the visual identity and made it more contemporary.

The Neenah Innovation in Paper award went to Montreal studio Paprika for their work on Saga Grand Gin. Also, specialty self-adhesive label maker Manter selected Antonio Nadal's Destil Lat Artesanal from Símil Design for the Manter Best Use of Label award. With its turn-of-the-century vibes, this premium liqueur features intricate details and foils and wouldn't look out of place at a chic bottle shop that specializes in artisanal spirits.

Finally, Dieline's first-ever Design For Good prize went to New Zealand's Milk for their playful branding on Change Maker. Change Maker is a brewery whose proceeds go to the founders that have intellectual disabilities, allowing them to both work and live independently.

While the awards typically get presented at Dieline Conference at HOW Design Live, this year, Dieline will hold a free online one-day event on June 8, 2021. The top winners will discuss how they executed their projects, in addition to a handful of enlightening panels covering topics about designing for longevity and sustainability.

