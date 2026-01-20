THE ABSORPTION COMPANY LAUNCHES NEXT-GEN SINGLE SUPPLEMENTS ENGINEERED FOR MAXIMUM ABSORPTION

New Formulas Deliver Significantly More Bioavailability Across Five Of The Most In-Demand Wellness Ingredients

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Absorption Company is proud to announce the launch of its new line of daily supplements, featuring five of the most in demand nutrients scientifically formulated for dramatically improved absorption and bioavailability. The new lineup includes Magnesium Glycinate, Berberine, Vitamin D3+K2, CoQ10, and Curcumin, and is designed to address one of the supplement industry's biggest challenges: poor nutrient absorption that limits real-world results. Each of these five nutrients absorbs at less than 10% and fails to deliver the benefits they promise – until now.

"We built The Absorption Company to focus on absorption because it is the one thing that impacts all others," said Zeke Bronfman, CEO and Co-Founder of The Absorption Company. "No matter how effective magnesium, Vitamin D, or any other supplement may be, it only works if your body can absorb it. Better absorption is the key to unlocking better results."

Each product in the line uses advanced delivery systems backed by lab testing to ensure more of the active ingredient reaches the bloodstream, unlocking stronger, faster, and more consistent effects.

Magnesium Glycinate - Up to 8× More Absorbable ($28)

Magnesium is essential for relaxation, sleep, muscle recovery, and energy, yet most forms are poorly absorbed and often cause digestive discomfort. This advanced magnesium formulation delivers significantly more magnesium into the bloodstream—up to 8× more than standard forms—supporting calm, restorative sleep and daily balance without bloating, cramping, or laxative effects.

Berberine - 6.2X More Absorbable ($49)

Berberine is widely used to support metabolism, blood sugar, and energy, but traditional forms have absorption rates below 1%. This enhanced formulation delivers significantly more berberine to cells, helping drive improved metabolic support without the GI discomfort common with other formulas.

Vitamin D3+K2 - Smarter, Faster Uptake ($32)

Most Americans are deficient in Vitamin D, but most Vitamin D supplements do not absorb well enough to solve that problem. Vitamin D absorption improves when paired with K2, sending calcium to bones instead of arteries. With nearly 2X better absorption than standard D3, this formula supports bone strength, cardiovascular health, immune function, and hormone balance.

CoQ10 - 10X Better Absorption ($49)

Known as the body's "cellular energy coenzyme," CoQ10 is essential for cardiovascular, reproductive, and cognitive health. Traditional CoQ10 delivers only about 1.3% into the bloodstream, while this next-gen formula achieves 10X better absorption for more energy and antioxidant protection at the cellular level.

Curcumin - 149X More Absorbable ($49)

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, is a potent inflammation fighter, but roughly 95% is typically lost to poor bioavailability. Powered by clinically studied Curcuwin® Ultra+, this formula is absorbed 149X better, delivers the equivalent of 14,222 mg of standard curcumin, and supports joint comfort and recovery with results in as little as five days.

"Our mission is simple: deliver real benefits with nutrients that absorb," said Ian Somerhalder, Co-Founder of The Absorption Company. "We partnered with scientists, formulators, and ingredient innovators to push absorption science forward. This launch is just the beginning, we're building an entirely new standard for what supplements can deliver."

The new foundational supplement line will launch exclusively at Happier Grocery and online at Absorbmore.com beginning Tuesday, January 20th, before rolling out to additional retailers including SunLife Organics and on Amazon later this year.

About The Absorption Company:

Co-founded by, entrepreneurs, actors and environmental advocates Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, alongside entrepreneurs Nate Medow and Zeke Bronfman, The Absorption Company is a leader in supplement bioavailability. 77% of Americans take supplements daily, yet over 90% of us are still nutrient deficient. The vast majority of most supplements are not absorbed by our bodies, but completely wasted. The Absorption Company formulates with the most bioavailable ingredients, guided by expert pharmacologists, an esteemed advisory board, and data-driven strategies, ensuring nutrient synergy and scientifically proven results, to create effective solutions with real benefits. Absorb more, benefit more.

