The increasing adoption of paid open source LMS will foster the academic e-learning market growth in the forthcoming years. These sources are increasingly being used by education administrators due to their operational benefits and cost-effectiveness. In addition, an increasing number of universities and academic institutions in both developed and emerging economies are further likely to adopt paid open source LMS due to their easy customization options. As a result, the surging adoption of paid open source LMS will trigger the academic e-learning market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the academic e-learning market will register a CAGR of over 10% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing e-learning enrollments in higher education

One of the growth drivers of the global academic e-learning market is the increasing e-learning enrollments in higher education. Factors such as flexible formats for courses (self-paced courses), certifications, and degree programs that facilitate job placement, professional growth, the transition to other disciplines, and advanced studies drive e-learning enrollments.

Lack of standardization in e-learning content curation

One of the challenges in the growth of the global academic e-learning market is the lack of standardization in e-learning content curation. The credibility of course material, due to the lack of technical expertise, can hamper the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the academic e-learning market during 2019-2023



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. With the advent of microlearning, academic e-learning vendors are increasingly adopting microlearning course contents. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



