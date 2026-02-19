The Academy for Health & Lifespan Research and Avanti Capital Announce 2026 Viviana Goren Khazzam Communications Fellows

New Cohort of Early-Career Scientists Selected to Advance Public Understanding of Aging Biology

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanti Capital and The Academy for Health & Lifespan Research (AHLR, "the Academy") are proud to announce the 2026 cohort of the Viviana Goren Khazzam Communications Fellows, a distinguished group of early-career scientists recognized for their commitment to advancing public understanding of aging biology.

The fellowship honors the legacy of Viviana Goren Khazzam – an award-winning journalist, cultural leader, scientific communicator, and philanthropist – whose life reflected a deep belief in lifelong learning and the power of science to inform and inspire. A cherished friend of the Academy, Viviana was actively engaged in geroscience and global scientific dialogue. In 2024, she founded the Milan Longevity Summit and helped introduce the Academy to the Vatican, fostering international conversations on the biology of aging.

"Viviana believed that science only fulfills its promise when it reaches people," said Nicholas and Alexis Khazzam, representing Avanti Capital and the Khazzam Family. "She brought a rare combination of curiosity, rigor, and humanity to everything she did. These Fellows embody that same spirit – advancing the biology of aging while ensuring its discoveries are communicated with clarity, integrity, and purpose."

Fellows – including PhD candidates and postdoctoral researchers working in laboratories affiliated with Academy members – receive a stipend, mentorship through the Academy's global network, and opportunities to participate in select conferences and workshops.

2026 Viviana Goren Khazzam Communications Fellows

The 2026 Fellows represent a diverse and accomplished group of scientists who combine rigorous research with a passion for public engagement:

Dr. Asya Martirosyan, PhD : Postdoctoral researcher in the Laboratory of Björn Schumacher at CECAD, with over a decade of research experience and leadership in science outreach.

: Postdoctoral researcher in the Laboratory of Björn Schumacher at CECAD, with over a decade of research experience and leadership in science outreach. Rebecca Sereda, MS : Doctoral candidate in the Laboratory of Dr. Ana Maria Cuervo at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, recognized for her work on autophagy and her dedication to science outreach.

: Doctoral candidate in the Laboratory of Dr. Ana Maria Cuervo at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, recognized for her work on autophagy and her dedication to science outreach. Dr. Jessica Foley, PhD : Postdoctoral fellow in the Promislow Lab at Tufts University, bridging scientific discovery with broader cultural conversations.

: Postdoctoral fellow in the Promislow Lab at Tufts University, bridging scientific discovery with broader cultural conversations. Dr. Noga Touitou, PhD: Researcher in the laboratory of Prof. Haim Cohen at Bar-Ilan University, whose work in metabolism and aging is matched by her enthusiasm for community engagement and science translation.

Over the coming year, Fellows will develop and implement science communication projects that make geroscience accessible and engaging to audiences beyond academia.

To learn more about the fellowship, visit: https://www.ahlresearch.org/viviana-goren-khazzam-communications-fellowship

About AHLR:

The Academy for Health and Lifespan Research (AHLR) is a non-profit organization founded in 2019, dedicated to advancing aging research, supporting scientists, advising on public policy, and fostering collaboration. By uniting the world's leading scientists, laboratories, academic institutions, and drug companies, AHLR strives to encourage breakthroughs in longevity research that are accessible to all.

