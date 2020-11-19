The Academy for Urban School Leadership to hold its Annual Fundraiser on November 19th, 2020

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy for Urban School Leadership (AUSL), a PreK-12 education-focused nonprofit school management organization, is holding its annual fundraiser virtually on Thursday, November 19th at 6:00 P.M. CT.

Revenue raised from the event will fund incremental supports for Chicago Public School students at AUSL's 31 Schools of Excellence. AUSL programs provide social and emotional support, mentors and tutors, educator professional development, middle school college visits, creative writing, and sports, and after-school programs for students on Chicago's south and west sides. Private donations to AUSL have averaged almost $5 million per year and total approximately $100 million since AUSL opened its doors.

This year AUSL is honoring Maurice Smith, president and chief executive officer of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Smith is being recognized for his commitment to strengthening communities by increasing access to critical health care resources.

"HCSC is proud to invest in our children through the work of AUSL," said Smith. "We thank AUSL for developing innovative programs and delivering intentional support for our children – who are the future of Chicago."

Dr. Feinstein, AUSL's Executive Director, stated, "AUSL's work has always been predicated on educational equity and excellence. We believe every child has unlimited potential, regardless of their race or zip code. Our supporters allow us to develop principal, teacher training, and student-centered programs to support the whole child."

The program is designed not only to inform, but also entertain. Featuring a variety of performances, celebrity guest speakers, local athletes, teachers, students and community representatives in a good mix of live and pre-recorded segments. There will be an opportunity for viewers to support AUSL through an interactive text to pledge feature as well as bid on a variety of items offered in an online silent auction.

For more information all are invited to register at https://www.auslchicago.org/benefit-dinner/.

About AUSL

The Academy for Urban School Leadership is a nonprofit school management organization that manages three business lines: School management, the Chicago Teacher Residency, and Advisory Services. AUSL's school management team partners with Chicago Public Schools to manage 31 neighborhood Schools of Excellence. The Chicago Teacher Residency was developed in partnership with CPS in 2001, with its first class of residents graduating in 2002/2003. With over 1,100 graduates, the Chicago Teacher Residency is one of the country's first residency programs. AUSL offers advisory services to school districts across the country.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) is committed to expanding access to quality, cost-effective health to as many people as possible in Illinois. BCBSIL is dedicated to innovation and exploring, nurturing and activating future possibilities to make the health care system work better for our members and our communities. BCBSIL is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

