THE ACADEMY OF GEROSCIENCE WELCOMES SIXTEEN LEADING SCIENTISTS AS NEW MEMBERS

New inductees are advancing research on the biology of aging and age-related disease

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Geroscience (the "Academy"), the leading global organization dedicated to advancing the biology of aging and its role in disease, has announced a distinguished group of new members whose research is helping shape the future of geroscience and healthspan.

"We are building a global Academy dedicated to advancing the science of healthy aging," said Nir Barzilai, M.D., President of the Academy of Geroscience. "With this new class, the Academy now includes more than 100 members worldwide working to advance geroscience to extend healthspan, improve quality of life, and reduce the burden of age-related disease."

The Academy is pleased to welcome the following new members:

Joseph Baur — University of Pennsylvania, United States Daniel Belsky — Columbia University, United States Claudio Franceschi — University of Bologna, Italy Sara Hägg — Karolinska Institutet, Sweden Jing-Dong "Jackie" Han — Peking University, China Susan Howlett — Dalhousie University, Canada Leanne Jones — University of California, San Francisco, United States Mina Konigsberg — Autonomous Metropolitan University-Iztapalapa, Mexico David Le Couteur — University of Sydney, Australia Anne Newman — University of Pittsburgh, United States João Passos — Mayo Clinic Rochester, United States Viviana Perez Montes — National Institute on Aging, United States Joseph Takahashi — University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, United States Marc Tatar — Brown University, United States Nektarios Tavernarakis — University of Crete, Greece Tony Wyss-Coray — Stanford University, United States

Representing leading institutions across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, these scientists have made significant contributions to understanding how the biological processes of aging drive chronic diseases. Their work spans molecular biology, clinical research, genetics, metabolism, and systems biology, supporting the development of interventions to prevent or delay age-related conditions and extend healthy lifespan.

The 2026 class reflects growing global momentum behind geroscience as a rigorous scientific discipline and underscores the expanding international effort to prevent chronic disease and extend healthy longevity.

SOURCE Academy of Geroscience