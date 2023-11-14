The Academy of Interpretation (AOI) Partners with Harrisonburg City Public Schools to Empower Future Interpreters

HARRISONBURG, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Interpretation (AOI), an organization dedicated to advancing the language services industry by setting high-quality interpreter standards and promoting education and experience, is excited to announce its partnership with Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS). In an initiative to foster the growth of aspiring interpreters, the AOI has awarded scholarships to HCPS's High School's Interpreters club members.

The collaboration between AOI and the Harrisonburg High School Interpreters Club aims to promote accessibility to interpreter training, courses, workshops, and language testing, supporting a new generation of language professionals equipped to bridge communication gaps across different settings.

"We believe that education and experience are the cornerstones of a successful interpreting career," said Maria Teresa, Assistant Director of Education at the AOI. "Our partnership with Harrisonburg City Public Schools aligns perfectly with our mission to provide students with the tools they need to be successful in this industry and it's an opportunity for our organization to give back to our community."

HCPS, known for its commitment to excellence in education, is excited about this partnership. Martha Pulido, Translation Support Specialist from HCPS, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "We are grateful for the AOI's support in enhancing our students' educational experiences. These scholarship opportunities allow us to empower our students with valuable skills, knowledge, and experiences opening doors to diverse career opportunities in interpretation and translation."

The scholarship recipients from HCPS's interpretation and translation club are equally excited about the opportunity. Yackelin Jaco, one of the scholarship recipients, shared, "I'm excited and fortunate to have received this scholarship. To get access to these accredited courses like 'Bridging the Gap,' 'Interpreting in Educational Settings,' and 'The Professional Medical Interpreter,' is super rewarding. These courses will not only help me develop my skills but also prepare me for my career in interpretation."

The AOI's partnership with Harrisonburg City Public Schools demonstrates their shared commitment to nurturing talent and setting standards within the language services industry. Together, they are working towards a future where language barriers cease to exist, ensuring that effective communication is accessible to all.

About the Academy of Interpretation (AOI):

The Academy of Interpretation (AOI) aims to professionalize and maintain quality standards in the language services industry via proper credentialing, education, and experience, as well as expand accessibility to interpreting training courses, workshops, and language testing.

About Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS):

Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) is a dynamic and diverse school district committed to providing quality education and fostering the growth of its students. HCPS serves a vibrant community, preparing students to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

