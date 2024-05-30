The Academy of Interpretation Launches Annual Scholarship Program to Support Future Language Interpreters and Translators

TYSONS, Va., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Interpretation (AOI) is excited to announce the launch of its Annual Scholarship Program. The AOI has been a leading organization dedicated to advancing the language services industry through education and professional development. This scholarship is designed to support the next generation of language interpreters and translators in government, healthcare, legal, and educational settings.

"We are a nation of immigrants, and our industry provides us with a unique opportunity to help facilitate communication between two parties that wouldn't understand each other without bridging that gap in communication," said Sameh Abdelkader, Director of Education at the AOI. "The AOI is proud to be an organization performing these services that offer direct benefits to our community and industry."

The AOI's Annual Scholarship offers two $500 rewards to a college or university undergraduate or graduate student who understands the importance of providing interpretation services and is passionate about giving back to their community. The scholarship seeks strong individuals whose career goals include helping bridge gaps in communication through language translation or interpreting.

Eligibility Requirements:

Be enrolled in an accredited trade school, college, or university.

Submit an unofficial transcript to ensure enrollment at the institution.

Have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and be in good academic standing.

Submit a resume.

Be a student pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in a language, linguistics, communications, education, legal, or medical field of study.

Application Requirements:

Applicants must write an essay (5,000 characters max) on the following topic:

Share why you are passionate about the role that interpreters and translators play in society. Discuss your career goals and how the scholarship can help you achieve them. Explain how being bilingual has impacted you and how you would use the scholarship to help the community. The essay must be original, and any application with plagiarized content will be disqualified.

This scholarship program has encouraged other Language Services Providers (LSPs) to invest in future interpreters. The AOI has already recruited one local provider, Liberty Language Services, who will offer a similar scholarship program, demonstrating the collaborative effort to support aspiring language professionals.

"Our goal is to identify and support talented individuals who are dedicated to bridging communication gaps and making a positive impact in their communities," added Mr. Abdelkader. "We are excited to help other Language Service Providers expand the reach and impact of their scholarship programs."

For more information about the AOI Annual Scholarship Program and how to apply, please visit https://www.academyofinterpretation.com/student-scholarship.

About the Academy of Interpretation (AOI):

The Academy of Interpretation (AOI) aims to professionalize and maintain quality standards in the language services industry via proper credentialing, education, and experience, as well as expand accessibility to interpreting training courses, workshops, and language testing.

About Liberty Language Services:

Liberty Language Services is a respected language service provider committed to promoting effective communication and supporting the growth of language professionals. Through their scholarship program, Liberty aims to empower students and contribute to the development and future of the language services industry.

