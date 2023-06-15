The Academy of Magical Arts Selects First Entertainment Credit Union as its Financial Partner

First Entertainment enters into partnership with The Academy of Magical Arts, helping magicians, members and Academy employees access financial resources tailored to the entertainment industry

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Entertainment Credit Union, the premier financial partner to creators in the entertainment community, is proud to announce its new partnership with The Academy of Magical Arts (AMA). The partnership, which began with sponsorship of The Academy of Magical Arts Award Show on May 25th, will provide AMA members access to financial products and educational resources catered to entertainers, while supporting the AMA's overall initiative.

"As a financial institution dedicated to serving the needs of independent contractors in the entertainment industry, we recognize the unique financial needs entertainers encounter," said Stephen Owen, President and CEO of First Entertainment Credit Union. "Through this partnership, the AMA will have access to financial resources and literacy programs tailored specifically to entertainers so that both Academy members and AMA employees can succeed throughout their careers."

The Academy of Magical Arts, headquartered in the heart of Hollywood, California in the historic Magic Castle®, has more than 4,500 members and 190 with a mission to promote the art of magic and the positive image of magic and magicians worldwide.

"The Academy of Magical Arts has chosen First Entertainment Credit Union as its financial partner for a variety of compelling reasons," said Michael Albright, Creative Director for The Academy of Magical Arts. "First Entertainment's unique understanding of the entertainment industry and their ability to adapt to the ever-changing needs of its members make it especially suited for our membership. They're a financial institution well known and highly respected for their personal assistance that helps make life better for their members, and in that regard, we have a lot in common. This is a relationship we can be proud of."

About First Entertainment Credit Union

Since 1967, First Entertainment Credit Union has served creators in the entertainment industry. Headquartered in Hollywood, Calif., First Entertainment provides banking and financial services through its 8 branches in Los Angeles County – including the Warner Bros., Sony, and Paramount studio locations – and manages $2 billion in assets with a team of more than 250 employees. First Entertainment provides financial solutions to nearly 90,000 members through accessible 24/7 digital banking, unique entertainment-industry financial products, services, and ATMs. Visit FirstEnt.org.

About the Academy of Magical Arts, Inc.

The Academy of Magical Arts (AMA) is a unique non-profit private club. The AMA's membership—including the world's most pre-eminent and celebrated magicians and illusionists—lives by the "Magic First" creed, devoted to the advancement of the art of magic and preserving its history. Its headquarters and private clubhouse, The Magic Castle®, has been an internationally revered gathering place for the magic brotherhood since opening its doors in 1963. Located in Hollywood in an historic, elegant mansion which dates back to 1908, the Castle is an experience in itself—a remarkable meeting spot that captures a lost era and is timeless in its appeal, having hosted generations of magic enthusiasts from around the globe, as well as show biz elite from Cary Grant, Tony Curtis, Johnny Carson, Orson Welles, Neil Patrick Harris and Jason Alexander (all performing members) to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and Johnny Depp. The Magic Castle was founded by Milt Larsen, Bill Larsen, Jr., and Bill's wife Irene. Visit us online at: www.MagicCastle.com

