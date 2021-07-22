The Academy of Management announces its 81st Annual Meeting, themed Bringing the Manager Back in Management, highlighting management and organizational topics including remote work, entrepreneurship, diversity and inclusion, social issues workforce development, and more

The conference theme, "Bringing the Manager Back In Management", will contextualize and evaluate scholar research findings that inform the world's managers, whether at the frontline, middle, or executive level, or at the organizational, geographic, or global level.

"2021 has made it clear that research, teaching, and serving our profession is more critical than in any time in the past. Increasing uncertainty and change makes it more important than ever that we focus on the manager in management research, and our 2021 theme invites members and attendees to advance our field," said Amy Hillman, AOM Vice President and Program Chair from Arizona State University.

Top global management and organization scholars will reveal their latest research findings informing today's most important issues impacting the workplace and organizations, notably spanning COVID-19's impact on the workforce and entrepreneurship insights.

"Having both observed and experienced disruption in how work is done, we are meeting our moment to inspire and enable a better world through our teaching and scholarship. As a community of scholars, we have an opportunity to use our professional expertise, learned experiences, and collective insights to address our most pressing business and societal challenges. This year's meeting provides a forum for us to do so by continuing to push spatial, temporal, cultural and other boundaries and strengthen our connections to amplify our scholarly voices and advance the impact of our science," said Quinetta M. Roberson, AOM President and John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor of Management and Psychology at Michigan State University.

About the 81st AOM Annual Meeting

The AOM Annual Meeting is the premier global management science conference, drawing more than 8,000 management researchers and leaders in academia from countries around the world.

There will be over 1,650 total sessions, including more than 1,400 virtual live sessions and hundreds of pre-recorded sessions available on demand. Supplemental material, presentation slides and videos, discussions and interactive engagement opportunities will also be available. Each session will allow for comments and questions through 31 August and all sessions will be available for viewing through 31 October.

AOM President Quinetta Roberson will broadcast a presidential address on 31 July. The Academy of Management George R. Terry Book Award will be announced at 11:00 AM EST on 30 July and the Career Achievement Awards will be presented on 1-3 August.

The full conference program is now available on AOM's Annual Meeting website.

Notable presentation and research topics featured:

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT AND HUMAN RESOURCES

EMPLOYEE WELL-BEING

DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION AND SOCIAL ISSUES

ENTREPRENEURSHIP

The Annual Meeting also will feature intersectional topics such as corporate social responsibility, sustainability, gender equality in the workplace, crisis management, leadership, and management.

For more information about the Academy of Management Annual Meeting, please visit http://aom.org/annualmeeting .

Media may request complimentary copies of all presented research, access to sessions and interviews with the authors by contacting [email protected].

About the Academy of Management

The Academy of Management is the largest global association devoted to management and organization research, with 20,000 members from more than 120 countries across six continents. In addition to Insights, an online magazine with easy-to-read, evidence-based research for managers and business leaders, AOM publishes six top-rated journals with the most authoritative and diverse management research findings. For more information, visit www.aom.org.

SOURCE Academy of Management

Related Links

https://aom.org

