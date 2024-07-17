The Academy of Management announces its 84th Annual Meeting, themed "Innovating for the Future," bringing global scholars together to form research-based solutions to the world's most pressing challenges and opportunities

Media are invited to attend in-person in Chicago, IL spanning 9-13 August to engage with AOM Scholars, attend sessions and review peer-reviewed research for reporting purposes. Contact [email protected] to obtain complimentary press passes.

VALHALLA, N.Y., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Management (AOM), the largest global association devoted to management and organization research, today announced the details of its 84th Annual Meeting.

The meeting will be held in-person with sessions in Chicago, IL, spanning 9-13 August 2024. The Annual Meeting Opening Reception will be held Friday evening with early access to exhibits and opportunities to meet with AOM's leaders both past and present.

The 2024 Academy of Management Annual Meeting theme, “Innovating for the Future: Policy, Purpose, and Organizations,” will examine the interplay of innovation, policy and purpose as a lens for rethinking conventional ways of leading, managing and organizing.

The conference theme, "Innovating for the Future: Policy, Purpose, and Organizations," will examine the interplay of innovation, policy and purpose as a lens for rethinking conventional ways of leading, managing and organizing.

Top global management and organization scholars will evaluate expertise, experience and research-based insights across 1,000+ sessions to discuss today's most important issues impacting the workplace and organizations, notably the increasingly integration of Artificial Intelligence, technological shifts and the implications this has on leading, managing, organizing and much more.

"The future state of the organization is top of mind for management scholars and managers themselves today," said Tammy L. Madsen, Vice President Vice President and Program Chair, Academy of Management Board of Governors. "Political unrest, economic volatility, inequality, rapid technological change, environmental erosion, health crises and pronounced societal issues across the globe continue to challenge traditional approaches to governing and leading organizations. As the premier organization for management research, we have an important role to play in answering those questions and charting a path forward."

All sessions are presented by top scholars from leading universities across the world. View the full conference program online.

Notable sessions and topics featured:

Innovation, Artificial Intelligence, and Organizing for the Future

Generative AI: Competitive Landscape and Innovation Strategy (10 August, 12pm – 14:30pm CT ) Recent management studies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) have predominantly focused on organizational adoption and implementation of AI, leaving a noticeable gap in understanding how AI firms compete and innovate. This workshop will address this gap by delving into the competitive landscape of Gen AI firms and exploring technology strategies in the era of Gen AI, drawing broader attention to how Gen AI is reshaping the nature of competitive strategy, including its impact on industry attractiveness, competitive advantage and its sources, and the boundaries of the firm.

Human AI Collaboration: Fad, Fringe, and Innovating for the Future (11 August, 8am – 11am CT ) How can AI augment human skills in different professional settings? This session explores the evolving role of human-AI collaboration in decision-making across various sectors, including healthcare, finance, as well as in creativity and innovation. Content will focus on developing a pioneering research agenda for strategy, technology and management scholars that will shape the future of work.

Changing Course: Reimagining and Innovating in Business in a Human- and Eco-Centric Future (11 August, 12pm-3pm CT ) This panel symposium examines how the purposes and social-ecological behaviors of firms - and indeed whole economies - may need to change (or, in the words of the call for papers, innovate) if humanity is to build a future that decenters business and economics and re-centers humans in the natural world. The time is now. While the future is not ours to wholly design, we do have an opportunity to shape its evolutionary contours. We need to have a conversation about how we as business scholars might change the path of history, one that leaves us so vulnerable to crisis and even the possibility of human extinction.

Examining AI Adoption and Productivity Improvement: From Resistance to Acceptance (11 August, 11:30am – 1pm CT ) In an era driven by technological advancements, AI-human collaboration has sparked discussions regarding its adoption and impact on productivity. The symposium aims to unveil a novel framework anchoring on established technology acceptance and innovation diffusion theories, encompassing recent AI adoption and productivity improvement studies in the real world.

Contrary Views on AI in Science and Innovation (12 August, 4pm – 5:30pm CT ) The session brings together a distinguished set of panelists to explore the general question: "How can AI advance scientific discovery and technology development, with what implications for organizing R&D?"



Technology and The Future of Work: Implications for Employee Skills and the Workplace

Innovating for a More – Dynamic and Skill-based Future of Talent Management (9 August, 10am – 12pm CT ) In a turbulent world, organizations must be ready to anticipate changes in the economical and societal context, urging managers to adjust business priorities and dynamically redirect resources, specifically regarding workforce talent. This session will explore how to reimagine the future of talent management by looking into avenues aimed at strengthening talent and expanding proactive talent interventions.

Generative AI in the Workplace: Implications for Work, Occupations, and Inequality (10 August, 12:15-2:15 pm CT ) This session explores the multifaceted impact of Generative AI (GenAI) on work. Experts will discuss the implications of the changes that GenAI is producing in the workplace with a central focus on the paradox of AI augmentation: while AI can increase productivity and offer new opportunities to managers and employees, it may also change the task structure of jobs and occupations, with the potential to exacerbate workplace inequalities.

Impact of AI on the Employee: Preparing Organizations for the Future of Technology (11 August, 8-9:30 am CT ) As research on AI – much like AI itself – is in its infancy, scholars must take up intentional research investigating the impact, presence, and attitudes toward AI at work. This presenter symposium meets this goal head-on and delves into the AOM 2024 theme: Innovating for the Future by investigating factors that managers and leaders should consider in the adoption of AI.

Navigating the future of work: Workplace strategies to Boost Employees' Well-Being (13 August, 11:30am – 1pm CT ) In response to Covid-19, many organizations rushed to support their employees' well-being. Despite good intentions, few have taken a strategic approach, resulting in stress levels rocketing to an all-time high and a gap in perceived well-being efforts between employers and employees. This symposium aims to offer employees, managers and organizations theoretically informed and practically useful tools to address the challenges of the modern workplace.

Unravelling the Relational Impacts of Work Digitization (13 August, 8-9:30 am CT ) The increasing work digitization (exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic) may have boosted some task-oriented work outcomes, but because work relationships become more instrumental, there may be some unintended yet unexplored relational impacts on employees (e.g., inability to psychologically detach, loneliness). This discussion will aim to address why and how work digitization has relational consequences for employees.



Sustainability, Corporate Purpose, and Policy

Solving Societal Grand Challenges: A Debate and Future Directions (13 August, 9:45am-11:15am ) Despite increasing attention of management scholars to the study of societal grand challenges and the progress made with promoting sustainability programs in the private sector, societal challenges such as economic inequality, public health hazards, climate change, and social divide, have worsened. The purpose of this symposium is to bring together leading scholars to engage in a debate and discuss their views and research concerning established and emerging approaches in management research for solving societal grand challenges.

Building Bridges: Developing a Research Agenda for Sustainability and Innovation (12 August, 9:45am-11:15am CT ) This symposium underscores the imperative for an interdisciplinary approach if we want management research to contribute to building a future that integrates economic growth and technological advancement with environmental responsibility and equitable social development. Topics addressed will include technological innovation for sustainability, the role of diversity and inclusivity in sustainable innovation, building sustainable and innovative business models, and measuring the impact of sustainability on innovation and performance.

Corporate Sustainability: Imperatives and Challenges (9 August, 10am-12pm CT ) The session explores the concept of Corporate Sustainability (CS), specifically its meaning and its imperatives and challenges for innovation, policy and purpose of corporations, and thus for business & management researchers and educators.

Unlocking Growth: How Purpose-Driven Leaders Demonstrate the Behaviors Needed for Innovation (10 August, 2-4 pm CT ) Innovation requires an environment that supports human interactions and processes to achieve the desired outcome. The purpose of this workshop will be to engage in a highly interactive program that examines the underlying history of purpose in the workplace, its influence on individuals and teams and how it can increase an organization's ability to affect change and influence innovative environments.

Beyond Business-as-Usual: Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Times of Crisis (10 August, 9-11 am CT ) This session uncovers how entrepreneurs are developing innovative solutions tailored to address arising crisis-related needs; filling voids that would otherwise fall to government sectors to address.

Creative Democracy: Enlisting Pragmatist Ethics for Sustainable Organizations (12 August, 9:45-11:15 am CT ) In this symposium, the panelists will draw from classical Pragmatism to deliver fresh insights on enlisting creative democracy for ethical action in support of sustainability. The symposium aims to create a dialogue between audience members and panelists on what Pragmatist ideals of creative democracy and ethics imply for sustainability.

The Role of Management Scholars in Influencing Public Policy for the UN SDGs (9 August, 8am – 9:30am. CT ) The lack of progress in the global achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) requires greater engagement and collaboration between higher education institutions, public policy, and policy makers. This workshop is aimed at increasing the integration of the UN SDGs into research, teaching, and service as a path to accelerating and amplifying the achievement of SDGs.



Innovation and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Artificial Intelligence and Inequality: An Intersectional Approach (9 August, 8-9:30 am CT ) Researchers have persistently endeavored to unravel the intricate interplay between technology and organizations — whether technology augments or ameliorates inequality. This session explores whether the business community is prepared to analyze the negative impacts and repercussions caused by AI and initiate a public discussion on the matter.

Innovating for a Diverse Digital Future: Insights and Strategies for Tomorrow's Organizations (13 August, 1:15-2:45 pm CT ) The workplace of the future is evolving to become increasingly digitized and more diverse in its makeup. In order to innovate for a better future, leaders must consider technological innovation in tandem with goals such as increasing diversity, making organizations more equitable, and implementing fairness as a default. This symposium offers perspectives on the key issues facing organizations of the future when it comes to diversity, equity, and technology, as well as offering tools and solutions that organizations can leverage as they try to adapt to the future of work.

Addressing Impact: A Practical Path Forward for DEI Scholarship Amid Volatility (10 August, 12pm-1:30pm CT ) Amid perpetually volatile environments, such as the dismantling of DEI offices and the targeting of scholars by political actors, this workshop offers an arena to discuss how to confront these issues. By engaging faculty, students, and practitioner-scholars in interactive and collaborative discussions, the workshop will explore the impact of DEI on three levels: (1) department, (2) college, and (3) government and corporate.

Should DEI DIE?: Critiques and Responses to DEI Initiatives (9 August, 2-3 pm CT ) The future of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is at stake. Critics argue that DEI interventions not only fail to achieve equality but also inadvertently perpetuate workplace discrimination. This session encourages participants to expand upon the innovations that can be embedded in organizations to address the societal issue of inequality.

Fostering Entrepreneurial and Resilient Organizations Through Diversity and Inclusion (11 August, 8am – 10am CT ). Today, acknowledging the contributions of all forms of diversity is not only a matter of "social justice" but also a necessity to foster entrepreneurship and resilience in organizations. Scholars will discuss the barriers hindering diversity and inclusion in business and participants will experiment with tools designed to promote D&I in organizations.



For more information about the Academy of Management Annual Meeting, please visit http://aom.org/annualmeeting .

Media may request complimentary press passes for access to in-person sessions, and interviews with world-class scholar authors by contacting [email protected] .

About the Academy of Management

The Academy of Management is the largest global association devoted to management and organization research, with 20,000 members from more than 120 countries across six continents. In addition to Insights, an online magazine with easy-to-read, evidence-based research for managers and business leaders, AOM publishes six top-rated journals with the most authoritative and diverse management research findings. For more information, visit www.aom.org .

SOURCE Academy of Management