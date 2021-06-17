The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators' Annual Conference Goes Virtual for 2021

CRANBURY, N.J­., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the impact of COVID-19 still being felt throughout the cancer care ecosystem, the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) has decided to hold its 12th Annual Navigation & Survivorship Conference virtually this year. This decision was not made lightly due to an overwhelming eagerness to meet in person. However, after close review of membership travel restrictions, the AONN+ Leadership Council and the Conference Planning Committee decided a virtual meeting will best accommodate the needs of the community.

DATE: November 17-21, 2021

LOCATION: Virtual

REGISTER TODAY

Visit aonnonline.org for more information.

Each year, the Academy's Annual Conference offers oncology navigators, social workers, physicians, and administrators the opportunity to glean valuable insight and knowledge around implementing and measuring successful navigation programs. This year, in particular, AONN+ is providing a safe and realistic network for collaboration, leadership, and development of best practices. Topics highlighted at this interactive gathering will be the improvement of patient access to care, evidence-based cancer treatment, and quality of life.

"As each of us personally looks forward to the return of in-person conferences and live interaction, it was the voice of our membership and supporters that drove the decision to provide both a dynamic and virtual learning experience for the fall of 2021," said Sharon Gentry, MSN, RN, HON-ONN-CG, AOCN, CBCN, AONN+ Program Director. "This navigation-based platform will be a great asset to those who cannot travel due to restrictions, are facing limited education funding from their employer, or do not feel comfortable traveling post-pandemic." Gentry went on to say, "We look forward to dynamic Zoom chats, great information from speakers, as well as navigators, and interaction with all levels of leadership from AONN+."

About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc: The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc (AONN+), is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has nearly 8900 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services in order to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process.

About the Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship: The Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship (www.jons-online.com) is the official publication of AONN+. JONS seeks to strengthen the role of nurse and patient navigators in cancer care by serving as a platform for these professionals to disseminate original research findings, exchange best practices, and find support for their growing community.

About CONQUER: the patient voice magazine: CONQUER: the patient voice magazine (www.conquer-magazine.com) is the AONN+ premier forum for patients with cancer. CONQUER magazine features articles written by and for patients with cancer, survivors, nurse navigators, and other oncology team members. This magazine addresses the issues that patients, their family members, and caregivers face every day in an easy-to-read format. Issues include interviews with patients with cancer, information on access to care, and articles on lifestyle topics such as nutrition, stress management, personal finance, and legal and employer issues.

About The Lynx Group: The Lynx Group (TLG) is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. TLG specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, TLG continually creates award winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers.

TLG has broad and deep experience in crafting custom, award winning solutions for life science and biotech companies. Currently, TLG partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally. TLG proudly serves as co-founder and association management company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) and the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC).

CONTACT:

Gwen Coverdale, 267-884 6328

[email protected]

SOURCE The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators

Related Links

http://aonnonline.org

