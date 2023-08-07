The Access Control as a Service Market to grow by USD 4,473.02 million from 2022 to 2027|Growth opportunities led by ASSA ABLOY AB and Brivo Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The access control as a service (ACaaS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,473.02 million. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional companies. The increased adoption and implementation of the mobility phenomenon and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) is a key factor driving market growth. As employees increasingly use personal devices for work, secure and seamless access to corporate resources becomes critical. Access control as a service enables organizations to efficiently manage access policies, permissions, and user identities. In addition, real-time monitoring and reporting capabilities help organizations quickly identify and respond to security threats. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Access Control as a Service Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market companies also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ASSA ABLOY AB, Brivo Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., Datawatch Systems Inc., Dormakaba Holding AG, Feenics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., M3T Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Ping Identity Corp., SecureAuth Corp., Thales Group, and Vector Security Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Company Offering

ASSA ABLOY AB - The company offers access control as a service solution such as protecting small and large organizations with devices for any type of door, as well as non-door openings such as cupboards, gates, elevators, and more.

The company offers access control as a service solution such as protecting small and large organizations with devices for any type of door, as well as non-door openings such as cupboards, gates, elevators, and more. Brivo Inc. - The company offers access control as a service solution to Enterprises, Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare and Wellness, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Financial Services, and Religious Institutions.

The company offers access control as a service solution to Enterprises, Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare and Wellness, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Financial Services, and Religious Institutions. Centrify Corp - The company offers access control as a service solution to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Access Control as a Service Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The access control as a service market report covers the following areas:

Access Control as a Service Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The proliferation of cloud systems is the major trend in the market. Advancements in cloud security make cloud deployment models more secure and flexible. These innovations are cost-effective and will accelerate the adoption of cloud technology by SMEs in emerging markets. Additionally, the Access Control as a Service suite seamlessly integrates with a variety of platforms and systems across geographies, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployments. Hence, the proliferation of cloud systems is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The lack of technological awareness is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The adoption of Access Control-as-a-Service was initially limited globally due to low industry and organizational awareness of advanced systems. Emerging markets are more likely to adopt this comprehensive solution. In addition, misconceptions about high costs and underestimation of cyber threats also prevent many organizations from adopting in today's risky cyber environment. Hence, the lack of technological awareness is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Access Control as a Service Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Access Control as a Service Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Government



Healthcare



Transportation



Retail



Others

Type

Managed Service



Hosted Service

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth by the government segment will be significant during the forecast period. Government agencies, including defense, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies, require robust access control systems to protect sensitive information and facilities. Access control as a service has proven to be a cost-effective solution for these organizations and provides a high level of security. Additionally, they can be used to regulate access to specific areas in public sector buildings such as courts and municipal facilities. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is mainly due to the early adoption of technology. The growth of the market in this region is supported by the strong presence and wide adoption of top companies such as IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle. Strict compliance standards also play an important role in market expansion. In addition, the US and Canada are the key contributors to the market in the region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Access Control as a Service Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist access control as a service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the access control as a service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the access control as a service market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of access control as a service market, companies

Access Control as a Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,473.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 22.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASSA ABLOY AB, Brivo Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., Datawatch Systems Inc., Dormakaba Holding AG, Feenics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., M3T Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Ping Identity Corp., SecureAuth Corp., Thales Group, and Vector Security Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global access control as a service market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Managed service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hosted service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

12.3 ASSA ABLOY AB

12.4 Brivo Inc.

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

12.6 Centrify Corp.

12.7 Cloudastructure Inc.

12.8 Datawatch Systems Inc.

12.9 Dormakaba Holding AG

12.10 Feenics Inc.

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

12.13 Microsoft Corp.

12.14 Motorola Solutions Inc.

12.15 Oracle Corp.

12.16 Thales Group

12.17 Vector Security Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

