The Access Group Announces Formation of ORION, a Health Economics and Outcomes Research Division

"Outcomes and real-world evidence are more important than ever, and helping clients tell that story with an evidence-based approach is at the cornerstone of ORION, TAG's newest entity," notes CEO Eric Bishea.

"ORION will continue to build on the value we offer our clients as we now have dedicated personnel and resources from a pharmacoeconomic perspective. ORION will be able to leverage its insights and data synthesis with the managed markets acumen we have been providing to clients," says Seth Gordon, Managing Partner.

"The ability to demonstrate and communicate economic value in the biopharma world today separates winners from losers in the marketplace, with either existing data or with the need to build evidentiary foundations. Orion is poised to assist in both. We're thrilled to add world-class HEOR experts to our growing team and are confident that their best-in-class skill sets will further assist our clients in achieving commercial excellence, value demonstration, and sustainable growth in the era of high-cost, high-value medicine," Michael Webster, Managing Partner, states.

Kevin Barnett, Managing Partner, adds, "ORION's strong HEOR capabilities, combined with TAG's consulting, analytics, and market access expertise, uniquely positions the firm to support biopharma companies' success in the market where the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and managed markets organizations have driven much greater emphasis on value."

As a division of TAG, ORION joins business units TAG MM, a managed markets agency focused on strategic and creative solutions to navigate through the complexities of the US reimbursement marketplace; Promidian, a management consulting firm providing specialized expertise in market assessment and strategy development across the product life cycle; and MedAccess, a full-service promotional advertising and medical communications agency specializing in developing impactful promotional branding.

The Access Group—named a top 100 agency by MM&M six years in a row—offers a breadth of services to clients, from traditional "block-and-tackle" launch execution tactics to in-depth market assessments. The company is dedicated to complete product life cycle management—from prelaunch to loss of exclusivity—creating strategic brand solutions that drive demand across multiple stakeholder channels. The Access Group is committed to delivering strategic and tactical solutions that help companies overcome internal and external hurdles in the constantly evolving health care environment. For more information, visit http://theaccessgp.com.

