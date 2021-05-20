The Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition Adds New Member

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition (ACGP) announced today the addition of Mayo Clinic Laboratories to its coalition of diagnostics companies and laboratory service providers to advocate for appropriate broad U.S. health insurance coverage of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for patients living with advanced cancer.

"On behalf of ACGP, we welcome Mayo Clinic Laboratories to the coalition working to advocate for access to comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for patients living with advanced cancer," said Jim Almas, MD, vice president and national medical director of clinical effectiveness at Labcorp, and chairman of ACGP. "The addition of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, a recognized global reference laboratory that supports patient care and access to specialized testing, is further evidence of growing stakeholder interest in improving access to CGP."

CGP testing performed soon after a diagnosis of advanced cancer better informs medical management, including treatment decisions and patient care, which can improve clinical outcomes. In advocating for coverage of CGP, ACGP will educate health insurers and other healthcare stakeholders about the clinical utility and economic value of CGP.

All companies that offer CGP tests or offer a product with CGP CDx are eligible for consideration of membership in ACGP. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here .

