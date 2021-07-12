The Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition Welcomes Strata Oncology as a Member

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition (ACGP) announced today the addition of Strata Oncology, a precision oncology company advancing molecular indications for cancer therapies. ACGP is comprised of diagnostics companies, laboratory service providers, and CGP industry stakeholders to advocate for appropriate broad U.S. health insurance coverage of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for patients living with advanced cancer.

"We welcome Strata Oncology to ACGP and its support of our efforts to advocate for access to comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for patients living with advanced cancer," said Jim Almas, MD, vice president and national medical director of clinical effectiveness at Labcorp, and chairman of ACGP. "Strata Oncology, with its comprehensive genomic profiling test optimized for small tumor tissue samples, is a great addition to our coalition leading patients to improved care through better access to targeted cancer treatments."

CGP testing performed soon after a diagnosis of advanced cancer better informs medical management, including treatment decisions and patient care, which can improve clinical outcomes. In advocating for coverage of CGP, ACGP will educate health insurers and other healthcare stakeholders about the clinical utility and economic value of CGP.

All companies that offer CGP tests or offer a product with CGP are eligible for consideration of membership in ACGP. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here .

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. StrataNGS is a comprehensive genomic profiling test that features the lowest tumor tissue requirements in the industry so that more patients can get the results and treatments they need. For more information visit www.strataoncology.com.

About the Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition

Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (ACGP) is a collaborative coalition of leading molecular diagnostics companies and laboratories that aims to raise awareness about comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for advanced cancer patients.

For more information, visit: http:// www.accesstoCGP.com

