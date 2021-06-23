The Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition Welcomes Two New Members - PGDx and Sema4

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition (ACGP) announced today the addition of Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx), a leader in cancer genomics, and Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company, to its coalition of diagnostics companies, laboratory service providers, and CGP industry stakeholders to advocate for appropriate broad U.S. health insurance coverage of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for patients living with advanced cancer.

"On behalf of ACGP, we welcome PGDx and Sema4 to the coalition working to advocate for access to comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for patients living with advanced cancer," said Jim Almas, MD, vice president and national medical director of clinical effectiveness at Labcorp, and chairman of ACGP. "The addition of PGDx, with its focus on advancing access to genomic profiling for oncology through its kitted approach and automated bioinformatics which enable local testing, and Sema4's focus in data science, machine learning, and network modeling, combined with its information rich genomic tests, make them both unique and valuable partners to ACGP and its mission."

CGP testing performed soon after a diagnosis of advanced cancer better informs medical management, including treatment decisions and patient care, which can improve clinical outcomes. In advocating for coverage of CGP, ACGP will educate health insurers and other healthcare stakeholders about the clinical utility and economic value of CGP.

About Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx)

Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx) empowers the fight against cancer by unlocking actionable information from the genome. We are committed to improving clinical insight, speed of results, and healthcare economics by delivering a portfolio of regulated tissue-based and liquid biopsy genomic products for health systems worldwide. PGDx was established by researchers from Johns Hopkins University who are pioneers in cancer genome sequencing and liquid biopsy technologies. PGDx's elio™ Platform has enabled the development of standardized tissue-based and liquid biopsy next-generation sequencing (NGS) kits for laboratories worldwide, featuring automated bioinformatics that ensures consistent results and quality of testing. By automating the data analysis process, PGDx is enabling the scalability of precision medicine with a fast, reliable, and accurate diagnostics platform. For additional information, visit www.pgdx.com.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis™, its innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling Sema4 to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all. For more information, please visit sema4.com.

About the Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition

Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (ACGP) is a collaborative coalition of leading molecular diagnostics companies and laboratories that aims to raise awareness about comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for advanced cancer patients.

For more information, visit: http:// www.accesstoCGP.com

