The Achelis and Bodman Foundation Donates $50,000 to Girl Scouts Heart of Jersey

NORTH BRANCH, N.J., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey (GSHNJ) is honored to be awarded a $50,000 grant from The Achelis and Bodman Foundation to support our equity initiative to make the Girl Scout Leadership Experience accessible to girls in our Emerging Markets: Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Irvington, East Orange, Orange, and Plainfield.

"The Achelis and Bodman Foundation is delighted to support the Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey Emerging Markets Initiative," said John N. Irwin III, foundation chair. "My colleagues and I know the importance of this work. We are excited about the organization's commitment to growing membership and volunteer support to ensure that Girl Scout programs are accessible to all interested girls."

GSHNJ is committed to reaching girls in all our communities by forging strong local partnerships that will offer girls the tools to inspire personal growth, academic success, and civic engagement. "The Achelis and Bodman Foundation support will amplify our impact by helping to support a staff position dedicated to the unique needs in each of the emerging urban markets," explained Natasha Hemmings, CEO, GSHNJ. "We deeply appreciate that The Achelis and Bodman Foundation recognizes and supports the importance of Girl Scouts, and we look forward to accomplishing this important equity goal through its support."

The Achelis and Bodman Foundation

The Achelis and Bodman Foundation was established in 2015, with the merger of The Achelis Foundation and The Bodman Foundation. The New York-based foundation supports non-profit programs in New York and New Jersey. The funding is spread over six program areas: Arts and Culture, Education, Employment, Health, Public Policy and Youth and Families.

Girl Scout Heart of New Jersey

Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey (GSHNJ) believes in the power of every girl. Our leadership program is designed to help a girl discover who she is, what she can do, and connects her with a powerful community of girls and mentors to make it happen. With unique opportunities, Girl Scouts explore, learn, succeed and take action to make a difference in their community. Providing nearly 12,000 New Jersey girls access to premier leadership programs and mentors throughout Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, southern Warren, and parts of Middlesex counties, GSHNJ offers girls a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership. GSHNJ has two service centers located in North Branch and Westfield, and operates three summer camps: Camp Hoover in Middleville, NJ, Camp DeWitt in Hillsborough, NJ, and The OVAL in Maplewood, NJ. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, please visit www.gshnj.org.

