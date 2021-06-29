The ACLJ Examines School Choice in Episode 1 of New Web Series, "ACLJ Now More Than Ever"

For some time, there has been a need for school choice in America. This need was on full display during the pandemic last year. Some students found themselves unfairly disadvantaged as the country turned to virtual learning – some students missed meals that their schools would have otherwise provided, other students without internet access or laptops were unable to participate in their classes.

The ACLJ heard from numerous families who were struggling to provide their children with the educational tools that they deserved. We got to work, taking on the task of offering relief to parents and students to keep education first by giving parents options to provide the best quality education for their children individually.

We have achieved monumental victories for multiple families after launching our School Choice Initiative, victories that are only possible because of your help. It's why, in the fight for our students, the ACLJ is needed now more than ever.

