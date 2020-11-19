The ACMG 2021 Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting Will Be 'A Virtual Experience'

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) has announced that the 2021 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting will transition from a hybrid format to a completely virtual meeting. This decision was made due to ongoing health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuing uncertainties regarding the ability to travel, and there were no projected opening dates for convention facilities in Los Angeles.

ACMG staff and the ACMG Program Committee will present a virtual experience that will include many of the same meeting elements and networking events that provide an engaging format for attendees, exhibitors and meeting sponsors during the 2021 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting – A Virtual Experience.

Anthony Gregg, MD, FACMG, ACMG president, said, "The ACMG Board of Directors, the ACMG Program Committee and the ACMG staff were eager to return to an in-person event in 2021. However, the most important consideration is to protect the health of ACMG meeting attendees, presenters and exhibitors. The current state of the pandemic requires that we plan and commit ourselves to a virtual meeting. All of the content that was planned for Los Angeles will be included in the virtual platform, and a superb program is being developed. As an ACMG meeting registrant you'll be able to enjoy outstanding programming, the opportunity to engage with virtual exhibitors, catch up with old friends and meet new associates in the chat rooms and remote social events."

Registration for the 2021 ACMG Virtual Experience will open in January 2021. Abstract submission opened November 9 and the submission deadline has been moved to January 8, 2021. Questions should be directed to [email protected]. More information will be forthcoming on the ACMG Annual Meeting website at www.acmgmeeting.net.

