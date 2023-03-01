The ACMG and the ACMG Foundation Express Gratitude to Bruce R. Korf, MD, PhD, FACMG, Renowned Geneticist, who Steps Down as ACMG Foundation President

BETHESDA, Md., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) today announced that Bruce R. Korf, MD, PhD, FACMG is stepping down as president of the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a national nonprofit foundation dedicated to improving health and patient care through the support of research, education, and the safe, effective practice of genetic and genomic medicine, effective March 18, 2023. He will be succeeded by Nancy Mendelsohn, MD, FACMG.

Dr. Korf has led the ACMG Foundation since 2012 and is one of only three people in ACMG's history who served as presidents of both the ACMG ("the College") and the Foundation. "It has been my privilege to serve in various roles at ACMG over the past three decades, including most recently as president of the ACMG Foundation," said Dr. Korf. "It is remarkable to see how the College has grown over this time, with its influence increasing in parallel with the remarkable advances in genetic and genomic medicine. I look forward to the continued leadership of ACMG in the coming years and helping in any way I can to contribute to its success."

Dr. Korf is continuing in his current roles as Associate Dean for Genomic Medicine and

Distinguished Professor of Genetics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine. He also will continue to serve as Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Human Genetics.

"Even in the earliest part of his career, Dr. Korf was recognized as a thought leader by his colleagues; and the College and the Foundation have each been the direct beneficiaries of his exceptional leadership for many years," noted Robert G. Best, PhD, FACMG, interim chief executive officer of the ACMG and the ACMG Foundation. "He demonstrates an unusual depth of commitment and passion, modeling authenticity and character in ways that have changed all of us who have had the fortune of working so closely with him," he concluded.

"Dr. Korf leaves a wonderful legacy as he departs the presidency of the ACMG Foundation," said R. Rodney Howell, MD, FAAP, FACMG, past president of both the ACMG and the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine. "As only the third individual who moved from the ACMG presidency into the Foundation presidency, he has focused very successfully on organizing the Foundation structure and operation to provide the appropriate revenue and support to the College for many of its vital programs, as specified in the bylaws," he added.

Michael S. Watson, MS, PhD, FACMG, retired executive director of the ACMG recalled, "Bruce brought his organizational ability and strong leadership skills to both the ACMG and the ACMGF at key times during their development. As both the College and the ACMG Foundation grew, Bruce brought structure, organization and policy to the Boards of Directors, first as president of the ACMG and then later at the ACMG Foundation. His contributions to both the smooth functioning of the Board and its alignment with planning goals have been long-lasting and will be his legacy."

Dr. Korf received his MD degree from Cornell University Medical College and his PhD degree in genetics and cell biology from Rockefeller University. He then completed training in pediatrics, pediatric neurology and genetics at Boston Children's Hospital. He served as clinical director in the Division of Genetics at Children's Hospital from 1986 to 1999 and as the medical director of the Harvard-Partners Center for Genetics and Genomics from 1999-2002.

Currently, Dr. Korf is the Wayne H. and Sara Crews Finley Endowed Chair in Medical Genetics and Distinguished Professor of Genetics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He is also Professor of Pediatrics at UAB. He serves on the medical staff of the Human Genetics Service at University Hospital in Birmingham and at Children's of Alabama. He is Co-Director of the UAB-Hudson Alpha Center for Genomic Medicine, Chief Genomics Officer at UAB and Associate Dean for Genomic Medicine at UAB. A past president of the ACMG, he completed terms as president of the Association of Professors of Human and Medical Genetics, member of the boards of directors of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics and the American Society of Human Genetics, member of the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, and both the National Cancer Institute and the National Human Genome Research Institute Boards of Scientific Counselors. Dr. Korf is author of more than 150 peer-reviewed journal articles, 50 book chapters and multiple texts, including Human Genetics: A Problem-Based Approach, fourth edition. He is also co-author of Medical Genetics at a Glance, co-editor of the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh editions of Emery and Rimoin's Principles and Practice of Medical Genetics, and was a co-editor of Current Protocols in Human Genetics.

