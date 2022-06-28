THE ACQUISITION OF PHARMA IT WILL ENABLE PLG TO STRENGTHEN ITS FOOTHOLD IN NORTHERN EUROPE AND OFFER NEW SERVICES IN THE CONTEXT OF LIFE SCIENCES DIGITALISATION

Following the recent acquisition of Quoretex in May 2022, ProductLife Group (PLG), a global leader in regulatory and compliance services for the life sciences industry, expands its service offering by acquiring Pharma IT.

PARIS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductLife Group (PLG), a global provider of specialized services for the Pharmaceutical, Medtech and Biotech industries, recently acquired Pharma IT, a life sciences consulting company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Founded in 2016, Pharma IT is a leading provider of technology & regulatory compliance solutions for the life sciences industry. The company consists of 140 skilled consultants and specializes in quality and compliance, management consulting, drug development and information technology. The addition of Pharma IT will reinforce PLG's existing quality management & compliance offering with expertise in the field of IT systems implementation, validation and compliance.

Thanks to its unique ability to provide tailor-made solutions to both established and emerging customers as well as new innovative Cloud resources, Pharma IT has been growing on average by more than 45% per annum over the last 4 years, making further inroads into the Nordic life sciences market.

Following this acquisition, PLG will have more than 800 employees located in 40 different countries. This new alliance paves the way for further acceleration of the two companies' growth ambitions by allowing clients to benefit from a deeper pool of consulting expertise and a broader reach, whilst allowing Pharma IT to expand its solutions internationally.

"Pharma IT is a well-recognized service provider with an excellent reputation in the pharma technology space" explained Xavier Duburcq, CEO at PLG. "We are thrilled to bring on a company with seasoned management and synergistic services in the highly regulated industry we serve."

Jakob Juul Rasmussen, Pharma IT's Managing Director and co-founder said, "It was apparent to me that both organizations share a focus on quality as well as a strong dedication to our employees and clients. This shared commitment to providing reputable solutions with exceptional results will not only favor our partnership, but also provide our customers with noteworthy regulatory and technology expertise".

"It's a great day for PLG. Pharma IT's specialist expertise will enable us to further drive business in the Nordics, more specifically in the Medicon Valley, and expand our quality management & compliance service line worldwide. It also allows the organization to expand on the Pharma 4.0 and digital transformation journey that we have been pursuing recently," Xavier added.

"Our mission is to provide our clients with unsurpassed technical expertise combined with quality service, and we know we have found the same in PLG. Becoming part of a larger organization with an excellent reputation and significant global footprint is an exciting step for Pharma IT. We are looking forward to this next chapter," concludes Søren Winkel, Partner and co-founder at Pharma IT.

About ProductLife Group

ProductLife Group's mission is to improve human health by delivering regulatory & compliance services for the safe and effective use of medical solutions. PLG supports clients through the entire product life cycle, combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries. It provides consulting and outsourcing services in the areas of drug development, regulatory affairs, quality management and compliance, vigilance and medical information, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics & diagnostics.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to people and customers, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

About Pharma IT

Pharma IT is a one-stop consultancy shop providing services exclusively for the pharma, biotech, and medical device industries. Our consultants provide expert tailored assistance across all key areas of these industries including Management & Business Consulting, IT Consulting & Cloud Solutions, Automation & Analytics, Drug Development, Medical Device Consulting, Manufacturing Consulting, and Quality, Compliance & Security Consulting. We pride ourselves on our subject matter expertise, highly agile approach, and customer-orientation. This has made Pharma IT a trusted partner for nearly 100 companies across the Nordics.

For more information, visit https://pharmait.dk

SOURCE ProductLife Group