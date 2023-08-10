The Activated Carbon Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% from 2022 to 2027; The increased need for purification in different industrial processes will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The activated carbon market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% between 2022 and 2027 with the market size forecast to increase by USD 1,588.48 million, according to Technavio- Request a sample report

Activated Carbon Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Activated Carbon Market

Companies : 15+, Including Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Boyce Carbon , Cabot Corp., Carbon Activated Corp., CarboTech AC GmbH, Donau Carbon GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Carbon Corp., Hayleys Plc, Ingevity Corp., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Puragen Activated Carbons, Shinkwang Chem. Industry Co. Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, and Universal Carbons, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: product (powdered, granular, and others), application (air purification, water purification, medical and pharmaceutical products, food and beverage, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Activated Carbon Market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including - Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Boyce Carbon, Cabot Corp., Carbon Activated Corp., CarboTech AC GmbH, Donau Carbon GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Carbon Corp., Hayleys Plc, Ingevity Corp., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Puragen Activated Carbons, Shinkwang Chem. Industry Co. Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, and Universal Carbons

Activated Carbon Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increased need for purification in different industrial processes is a key factor driving market growth. Activated carbon has a wide range of applications, with the main market driver being water and air purification. Countries such as India and China are experiencing rapid urbanization and industrialization, increasing pollution and water scarcity. This has created a need for wastewater treatment using activated carbon to remove contaminants. In addition, the food and beverage industry uses activated charcoal to remove flavors, aromas, and colors, and pharmaceutical companies use activated charcoal to purify ingredients. Hence, the increased need for purification is expected to drive the activated carbon market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Growing demand for pollution control is a major trend in the market. Demand for activated carbon is expected to increase due to the growing need for mercury management technology in industrial air purification applications. Additionally, stringent emissions standards by regulatory bodies such as the US EPA and the European Commission require manufacturing facilities such as coal-fired power plants and industrial boilers to meet stringent limits on mercury and hazardous air pollutants. Canada, Australia, and Japan have similar regulations in place.

These measures are aimed at reducing mercury emissions and mandate the use of activated carbon to prevent pollution. Hence, the increased need for purification is expected to drive the activated carbon market during the forecast period. Hence, the growing demand for pollution control is expected to fuel the growth of the activated carbon market.

Significant Challenges

Technical limitations of activated carbon products are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. The effect of the activated carbon filter depends on the amount used. However, there is a limit. It is ineffective against certain chemicals, pathogens, and heavy metals. Furthermore, they can even become a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses in some cases. The demand for activated carbon is limited due to these restrictions. Several precautions are required, such as low oxygen conditions, a cool, dry environment, and protection from heat and moisture to store activated charcoal. Lumps and cracks may occur If it is stored for a long time. Hence, technical limitations are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

The activated carbon market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Activated Carbon Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the activated carbon market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the activated carbon market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the activated carbon market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of activated carbon market companies

Activated Carbon Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,588.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, The Netherlands, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Boyce Carbon, Cabot Corp., Carbon Activated Corp., CarboTech AC GmbH, Donau Carbon GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Carbon Corp., Hayleys Plc, Ingevity Corp., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Puragen Activated Carbons, Shinkwang Chem. Industry Co. Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, and Universal Carbons Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

