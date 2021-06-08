The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA) Announces Their June 17th AICA's Income Spotlight: Investment Ideas for Client Portfolios with Inflation in Mind

RICHMOND, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn More & Register: https://aicalliance.org/aica-event/AICAIncomeSpotlightSummer2021/

AICA is pleased to announce a half-day education event for Financial Advisors Institutional Investors and Individual Investors covering two timely topics to assist clients in learning about income focused funds that should do well in an inflationary environment. We have secured 2 CFP CE credits for attendees and financial press are welcome.

Active Investment Company Alliance

June 17th at 1:30pm EDT please join us for a free educational event; highlighting and educating on these two groups of closed-end funds with "The ABC's of CEFs" presented by John Cole Scott, CIO of CEF Advisors & Founder of CEFData.com. JCS also serves as AICA's Founder and Executive Chairman.

Then there will be two timely panel discussions. The event is hosted on the interactive REMO.co conference platform offering true participant interactions with networking opportunities at virtual tables. AICA is proud to be an "invite to speak" content platform not a "pay to speak" model.

Panel #1: "Seeking Income and Potential Growth from Real Asset Investing"



Join us for a diverse and thorough discussion covering various investment strategies from leading investment managers. In an investment environment where it is possible to see significant inflationary pressures for the first time in over 30 years, how can a diversified income portfolio potentially benefit from exposure to Real Assets, Real Estate, and Infrastructure? 10 minutes Q&A after prepared discussions.

Moderator: Mariana Fariña Bush, Research Director – Wells Fargo

Presenters:

Josh Duitz, Senior Vice President, Global Equities Team – Aberdeen Standard Investments

Gaal Surugeon, Director, Portfolio Manager, Real Asset Solutions – Brookfield

Matt Weyandt – Nuveen Investments

Brian Kessens, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager – Tortoise

Panel #2: "Sustainable Income from the Credit Markets"



Join us for a diverse and thorough discussion covering various investment strategies from leading investment managers. In an investment environment where it is possible to see significant inflationary pressures for the first time in over 30 years, how can a diversified income portfolio potentially benefit from credit investing that could benefit from inflationary pressures as a diversifier to equity exposure for income focused client's vs traditional fixed income strategies. 10 minutes Q&A after prepared discussions.

Moderator: John Cole Scott, CFS - AICA Founder and CIO @ CEF Advisors

Presenters:

Matthew Kence, Investment Director and Portfolio Manager – Aberdeen Standard Investments

Navid Abghari, Senior Portfolio Manager – Angel Oak

Charles Arduini, Partner and Portfolio Manager – Ares

Gretchen Lam, Portfolio Manager – Octagon

Complimentary registrations are available for qualified attendees thanks to the generous support of AICA members. AICA offers advisors and investors an CEF screener and profile pages on their website, powered by CEFData.com as well as almost 100 recorded weekly NAVigator Podcast episodes since October 2019. https://aicalliance.org/alliance-content/pod-cast/

AICA - Excellence Beyond Indexing.

The Active Investment Company Alliance. A 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association for closed-end funds (CEFs), business development companies (BDCs), Interval Funds and Tender Offer Funds. www.AICalliance.org

Media contact:

John Cole Scott

[email protected]

804-362-0717

11

SOURCE Active Investment Company Alliance