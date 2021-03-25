RICHMOND, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AICA is pleased to announce a half-day education event for Financial Advisors and Individual Investors covering the fast-growing $40 Billion Interval Fund universe (non-listed closed-end funds) with 75+ different funds available.

On March 31st at 1pm EST please join us for a free educational event; highlighting and educating on non-listed closed-end funds with "The ABC's of Interval Funds" presented by John Cole Scott, CIO of CEF Advisors & Founder of CEFData.com. JCS also serves as AICA's Founder and Executive Chairman.

The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA) Announces Their March 31, 2021 Interval Fund Bootcamp & Manager Spotlight

Interval Fund Features:

Active Portfolio Management

Access to Private and Less Liquid Investments

Portfolio Transparency; Often Daily NAV

Generally Less Volatility than Listed Funds

Typically Lower Expenses than Hedge Funds

Most Fund Minimums are $5,000

Following this session there will be four panel discussions with 14+ fund managers followed by Q&A. The event is hosted on the interactive REMO.co conference platform offering true participant interactions with networking opportunities between sessions and after the event. The financial press is encouraged to attend.

Panel #1: "Fixed Income Opportunities"

Bain Capital, Blackrock, Invesco & Lord Abbett

Panel #2: "Alternative Credit Opportunities"

A3 Financial Investments, Angel Oak, & Tortoise/Ecofin

Panel #3: "Real Estate Opportunities"

Goldman Sachs, Griffin Capital & Principal

Panel #4: "Pre-IPO and other Private Market Opportunities"

Flatrock, SharesPost100, Stepstone & Wildermuth

Learn More & Register: www.aicalliance.org/intervalfundspring2021/

4 CFP CE Credits (pending). Complimentary registrations are available for qualified attendees thanks to the generous support of Northern Trust and UMB. Financial Press welcome. AICA offers advisors and investors an interval fund screener and profile pages on their website, powered by CEFData.com.

The Active Investment Company Alliance. A 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association for closed-end funds (CEFs), business development companies (BDCs), Interval Funds and Tender Offer Funds. www.AICalliance.org

Media Contact:

John Cole Scott

917-268-0818

[email protected]

