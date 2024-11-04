The ActivPanel 10 is coming: Promethean's next-gen experience is built with choice and simplicity in mind

School, university, and business leaders now have the flexibility to choose their experience and maximize learning and collaboration in classrooms, teaching spaces, meeting rooms, or on the go with the most adaptable, easy-to-use solution.

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global tech company and brand owned by Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND), has announced the most adaptable interactive flat panel display (IFPD) and software solution in Promethean's line-up—the all-new ActivPanel 10 and Promethean ActivSuite™. Available early 2025, the display and included new software guarantees a simple, user-friendly "plug and play" panel experience to meet users exactly where they are when they need it, with no added hassle, stress, or complicated training.

Specifically designed to support security and adaptability, ActivPanel 10 allows users to choose their preferred operating system, whether that's Android, Windows, or Chrome. Because of the flexible design, the panel can be seamlessly integrated with connected devices creating a familiar panel experience. Educators, employees, and IT Admins adapt quickly with virtually no learning curve while ensuring their investment stays secure and relevant, flexing with inevitable tech upgrades. Simply update or swap the connected device when needed, and there's no requirement to buy a whole new panel or overhaul a current setup.

"This solution gives educators and employees the most freedom and flexibility to teach, present, and collaborate with less interruption," said Lance Solomon, chief product officer at Promethean. "Whatever tech ecosystem you use and enjoy today integrates seamlessly with the new experience."

ActivPanel 10 will be available in two models and various sizes with premium, intelligent accessories* and software that untether the user from the panel in classrooms, teaching spaces, offices, conference spaces, and training rooms. Promethean ActivSuite gives users easy access to the most popular Promethean apps on their chosen compute devices or computer, increasing the freedom to use the software both at and away from the panel.

With more than 25 years of designing and manufacturing learning and collaboration technologies, Promethean is a proven partner for digital transformation. ActivPanel 10 responds to the top challenges that both education and business users face and allows them to interact with their content quickly and easily.

"We're confident the new Promethean experience with ActivPanel 10 and Promethean ActivSuite will meet customers where they are," said Solomon. "It's the most cost-effective and sustainable way for schools and businesses to have an interactive display that's always secure and up to date."

To discover how the new ActivPanel 10 can help your organization boost engagement and productivity, visit www.prometheanworld.com/promethean-experience

About Promethean



Promethean is a learning and collaboration technology company. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—creating learning and collaboration tools that are designed for discovery. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and software, Promethean ActivSuite, ActivInspire, and Explain Everything, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and open opportunities for discovery in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND). Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

*Accessories vary by model and region.

