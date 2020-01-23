The Actors Gymnasium Announces Casting for THE GHOST IN GADSDEN'S GARDEN, Its Annual Winter Circus

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Actors Gymnasium is proud to announce THE GHOST IN GADSDEN'S GARDEN, an original circus theatre production. It is written and directed by Chris Matthews and Sully Ratke, with circus choreography by Artistic Director Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi. The show features Lucy Carapetyan, Adrian Danzig, and Hayley Larson, as well as members of the Gym's Teen Ensemble.

THE GHOST IN GADSDEN'S GARDEN is part of the Gym's annual Winter Circus tradition, which is one of Chicago's most popular circus shows.

THE GHOST IN GADSDEN’S GARDEN

Hernandez-Distasi says, "For over a decade, our annual Winter Circus has pushed the limits of theatre by merging daring, physical spectacle with imaginative narrative. I'm excited to combine this unique blend of circus theatre with Chris's profoundly heartfelt writing and Sully's masterful, visual storytelling to craft a show that will resonate with audiences of all ages."

Within the walls of an abandoned hilltop estate, the reclusive groundskeeper Gadsden keeps the garden marvelous and lush. He's happy to, as his love Vivian adores him for it. There's just one problem: Vivian is a ghost! When Kid, new to town, accepts a dare to find out what's really going on at the suspicious old mansion, Kid finds more than anyone could have imagined.

Runs: February 22 – March 22

Performances are Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 3:00 PM

Tickets start at $28 for adults and $18 for students and can be purchased online at www.actorsgymnasium.org.

Not recommended for children under 5.

All performances are at Noyes Cultural Arts Center at 927 Noyes St., Evanston, IL.

About Actors Gym

The Actors Gymnasium is one of the nation's premiere circus and performing arts training centers, led by master teacher and Circus Ring of Fame artist Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi. Founded in 1995, it provides educational programs for students of all ages and levels, produces original and daring circus-theatre, and offers award-winning entertainment for corporate and other special events.

Actors Gym is proud to partner with many performing arts organizations throughout Chicagoland and serves as the exclusive provider of circus performing arts training for Lookingglass Theatre.

